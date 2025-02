"Strong refinery activity is behind the drop in inventories; refiners increased their utilisation rates by 1.6pp week on week. However, we only saw a marginal build in gasoline stocks, which rose 369k barrels. A stronger build was seen in distillate inventories, which grew by 3.91m barrels."

"US Energy Information Administration (EIA) weekly inventory data were fairly neutral. Over the last week, US commercial crude oil inventories fell by 2.33m barrels, the first decline in stocks since mid-January. It’s also the largest decline in inventories since December."

"Previously, Chevron was allowed to operate there and, despite sanctions, export crude to the US. This development has boosted differentials for medium sour crude grades, such as Mars Blend. Its differential jumped by more than US$1/bbl to US$1.71/bbl. US imports of Venezuelan crude oil have averaged almost 270k b/d so far this year."

Oil prices continued to trend lower yesterday amid uncertainty over the outlook for tariffs, a dynamic overshadowing sanction risks. After imposing additional sanctions on Iran’s oil industry, the Trump administration is now eyeing Venezuela, ending Chevron’s licence to operate in the South American nation, ING’s commodity analysts Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey notes.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.