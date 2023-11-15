- WTI Oil trades in the red after a volatile session on Tuesday.
- The US Dollar is trading in another universe after a substantial devaluation.
- Oil upticks are still to be factored in, while the overall downside is the most probable outcome.
Oil prices are even deeper in the red as a perfect storm is brewing with a build crude stockpile according to the overnight numbers from the American Petroleum Institute (API), and this Wednesday's Producer Price Index (PPI) numbers confirming the earlier Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers from Tuesday that a slowdown in demand is underway. The drop in US inflation numbers trembled the markets and saw equities and bond prices soaring substantially higher. Oil traders this Thursday will for sure be asking themselves if Crude prices cannot rally on the Fed being done hiking, and Chinese economic data overnight pointing to a quicker-than-expected recovery, then what will?
Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) has undergone its biggest intraday devaluation in over 52 weeks. The US Dollar Index (DXY) dropped by more than 1.5% intraday. With the markets now going all-in on the idea that the US Federal Reserve is done hiking, demand in the economy should pick up in the future.
Crude Oil (WTI) trades at $77.16 per barrel, and Brent Oil trades at $81.36 per barrel at the time of writing.
Oil news and market movers: PPI trips Crude prices
- Later this Wednesday all eyes will be on San Francisco, where US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are meeting.
- The US Energy department confirmed it bought near 1.2 million barrels from two companies in order to refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
- Overnight, the American Petroleum Institute (API) revealed a build of inventories by 1.3 million barrels last week.
- Around 15:30 GMT, the Energy Information Agency (EIA) is due to release its weekly EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change. Expectations are for a drawdown of 300,000, where last week saw a build of 740,000 barrels. Estimations vary from a build of 1,700,000 to a build of 13,500,000.
Oil Technical Analysis: Gridlock until OPEC meeting in November
Oil prices are stuck, with only having limited upside potential it seems. With the recent string of events in global markets, Oil prices by now should have been up near $80.00 or higher, traders would presume, though markets are preferring to focus on the current sluggish demand. Expect this gridlock to stay in place until OPEC+ meets at the end of November and might intervene to provide a response to this sluggish demand climate.
On the upside, $80.00 is the resistance to watch out for. Should crude be able to jump higher again, look for $84.00 (purple line) as the next level to see some selling pressure or profit taking. Should Oil prices be able to consolidate above there, the topside for this fall near $93.00 could come back into play.
On the downside, traders are seeing a soft floor forming near $74.00. That level is acting as the last line of defence before entering $70.00 and lower. Once in that area, markets might factor in the risk of a surprise intervention from OPEC+ to jack Oil prices back up again.
US WTI Crude Oil: Daily Chart
WTI Oil FAQs
What is WTI Oil?
WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.
What factors drive the price of WTI Oil?
Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.
How does inventory data impact the price of WTI Oil
The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.
How does OPEC influence the price of WTI Oil?
OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 13 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates near 1.0850 as Dollar attempts to stabilize
EUR/USD retreated modestly on Wednesday from the highest level in two months. The pair is consolidating near 1.0850 as the US Dollar attempts to stabilise following the sharp decline on Tuesday. US data showed more evidence of inflation cooling while retail sales experienced a smaller decline than expected.
GBP/USD consolidates losses, stays above 1.2400
GBP/USD dropped on Wednesday after posting the highest daily close in two months. The pair fell from above 1.2500 and stayed above 1.2400. Data from the UK and the US showed inflation slowing further.
Gold struggles to break above the 20-day SMA Premium
Spot Gold experienced a pullback on Wednesday after reaching a weekly high at $1,975. XAU/USD struggled to hold above $1,970, primarily due to a correction in the US Dollar and a rebound in US yields. However, the outlook suggests that the path of least resistance in the short term remains to the upside.
Bitcoin price aims at $38,000 even as ETF analyst implies “under 50%” chance of approval
Bitcoin price has confirmed the formation of a bearish divergence after the recent decline. The result of this divergence would be Bitcoin (BTC) likely falling before it can resume the macro uptrend.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: DJIA rises on PPI, Retail Sales figures
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is advancing for its fourth straight session on Wednesday as the market cheers on October releases from the Producer Price Index (PPI) and US Retail Sales.