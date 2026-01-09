TRENDING:
Oil: Trump announces US to buy Venezuelan Oil – Commerzbank

FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

Oil prices came under pressure in the middle of the week. This was triggered by a statement by US President Trump on his social media platform that the US would buy 30-50 million barrels of sanctioned Oil from Venezuela. The plan is to purchase Venezuelan Oil, which is stored in tankers and could not be exported due to the US blockade in place since mid-December, at market prices and deliver it to US ports, Commerzbank's commodity analyst Carsten Fritsch notes.

Oil prices fall after US president’s statement

"It could then be processed by refineries on the US Gulf Coast. So far, only one US Oil company has a license to export limited quantities of Oil from Venezuela. Today, there will be a meeting at the White House attended by two major Oil traders and nearly 20 executives from the US Oil industry. The meeting is expected to focus on the utilization of Venezuela's Oil reserves. The US blockade of sanctioned shadow fleet ships had led to Chinese buyers recently purchasing significantly less Venezuelan Oil. They had previously been the main buyers."

"The US Oil market would be oversupplied as a result of Oil deliveries from Venezuela, allowing the US to export more of its own Oil. This would bring more light Oil from the US onto the market, which may explain the decline in WTI prices. China would be the big loser in a deal between Trump and Venezuela. Chinese buyers, mostly independent refineries, would have to look for other lower-priced suppliers."

"These are likely to be Iran and Russia, which also have to offer their Oil at a discount due to sanctions. As a result, new conflicts with the US could arise, as demonstrated by the seizure of two sanctioned Oil tankers by the US this week. However, Canadian Oil, which is similar to Venezuelan Oil, is also likely to be of interest to Chinese buyers. The impact on the global Oil market would be minimal, as it would only lead to a shift in transport routes, which would not affect the Oil supply."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
EUR/USD bounces to 1.1650 post-US NFP

EUR/USD now picks up momentum and retests 1.1650 amid modest gains in the US Dollar. The Greenback manages to extend its recent uptick despite the US Nonfarm Payrolls showed the economy added fewer jobs than initially estimated in December (+50K).

GBP/USD meets support near 1.3400

GBP/USD is still under steady selling pressure at the end of the week, sliding to the area of two-week lows near the 1.3400 support, always on the back of the persistent move higher in the Greenback.

Gold turns positive after NFP, targets $4,500

Gold now manages to regain traction and trades with modest gains just below the $4,500 mark per troy ounce despite the better tone in the US Dollar, particulalry after US NFP came in below consensus in December. In addition, further gains in US Treasury yields across the curve keep the yellow metal’s price action subdued.

Nonfarm Payrolls expected to show US labor market remained weak in December

The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the Nonfarm Payrolls data for December on Friday at 13:30 GMT. Economists expect Nonfarm Payrolls to rise by 60,000 in December following the 64,000 increase recorded in November.

2026 economic outlook: Clear skies but don’t unfasten your seatbelts yet

Most years fade into the background as soon as a new one starts. Not 2025: a year of epochal shifts, in which the macroeconomy was the dog that did not bark. What to expect in 2026? The shocks of 2025 will not be undone, but neither will they be repeated.

Pepe Price Forecast: PEPE risks 100-day EMA fallout as bullish interest fades

Pepe is under extreme selling pressure, trading in the red for the fifth consecutive day, down 1% at press time on Friday. Pepe’s decline following a 72% hike last week suggests a likely profit-booking phase, while on-chain data indicates declining network activity.

