Oil technical analysis: WTI stabilizing above $56.00 a barrel after last week decline

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • WTI crude oil is stabilizing above $56.00 a barrel. 
  • The level to beat for bulls are at 57.00 and 57.42.

Oil daily chart

 
WTI (West Texas Intermediate) stabilizing above 56.00 as the market is trading below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is consolidating last week losses.

Oil 4-hour chart


 
The market is challenging the 57.00 resistance and the 200 SMA. A break above this resistance can lead to 57.40 and 58.42 on the way up. Support is seen at 56.00 and 55.00.

Additional key levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 56.76
Today Daily Change 0.52
Today Daily Change % 0.92
Today daily open 56.24
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 58.11
Daily SMA50 57.32
Daily SMA100 59.42
Daily SMA200 56.91
Levels
Previous Daily High 57.04
Previous Daily Low 55.82
Previous Weekly High 60.98
Previous Weekly Low 54.87
Previous Monthly High 59.93
Previous Monthly Low 50.72
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 56.29
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 56.57
Daily Pivot Point S1 55.69
Daily Pivot Point S2 55.15
Daily Pivot Point S3 54.47
Daily Pivot Point R1 56.91
Daily Pivot Point R2 57.59
Daily Pivot Point R3 58.13

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

