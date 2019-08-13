Oil technical analysis: WTI skyrockets to $57.40 a barrel as the US-China trade war eases

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • WTI rises as the US says some tariffs won’t enter into effect until December 15.
  • The levels to beat for bulls is $57.40 a barrel.
 

Oil 4-hour chart

 
WTI (West Texas Intermediate) is up sharply as the US announced it would delay some of the planned tariffs to December 15. The market can potentially rise to 58.50 resistance but the bulls need a convincing break above 57.40 resistance. Support is seen at $56.00 and $55.00 a barrel.
 
 

Additional key levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 56.88
Today Daily Change 2.19
Today Daily Change % 4.00
Today daily open 54.69
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 55.67
Daily SMA50 56.04
Daily SMA100 59
Daily SMA200 56.26
Levels
Previous Daily High 55.07
Previous Daily Low 53.48
Previous Weekly High 55.53
Previous Weekly Low 50.51
Previous Monthly High 60.99
Previous Monthly Low 54.87
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 54.46
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 54.09
Daily Pivot Point S1 53.76
Daily Pivot Point S2 52.82
Daily Pivot Point S3 52.17
Daily Pivot Point R1 55.35
Daily Pivot Point R2 56
Daily Pivot Point R3 56.94

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD settles near 1.1161, its weekly low

The dollar recovered some poise this Tuesday, on relief news related to the trade relationship between the US and China. The positive tone of equities will likely extend into Asian markets.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD gains limited by upbeat trade news

GBP/USD is trading above 1.2050. The US has announced that it will delay some of the tariffs until December. Earlier, UK wages beat expectations while the unemployment rate rose.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Sentiment in full control of yen

News that US tariffs on China will be delayed sent investors away from the yen. US Treasury yields bounced from fresh multi-year lows, still depressed.USD/JPY recovery could continue in the short-term.

USD/JPY News

Gold drops from six-year highs on turn-around Tuesday

Gold prices on turn-around Tuesday flipped over from six-year highs following news that the US was delaying tariffs on China with hopes of further talks to take place in September.

Gold News

Cryptocurrencies take a hit as USD bounces back following USTR news

The likes of BTC, ETH and XRP have all fallen in tandem after news of a tariff delay on China was announced. The chart below shows a 4-hour chart of ETH/USD falling 1.49% from 208.35 to 205.94 after the measures were announced.

