Oil technical analysis: WTI drops to 2-day lows as Kuwait and Saudi Arabia plan to resume production

WTI rejects 57.40 resistance as Kuwait and Saudi Arabia plan to resume production.

The levels to beat for bears are at 55.00 and $54.00 a barrel.

Oil daily chart

Oil 4-hour chart

WTI is trading below its main SMAs suggesting bearish momentum in the medium term. Bulls attempted to break above 57.00 and 57.40 resistances but found no price acceptance as the market fell.

Oil 30-minute chart

Oil is trading below 56.00 and its main SMAs. Bears seem to be back and they might try to drive the market to 55.00 and 54.00 support.

Additional key levels