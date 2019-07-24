Oil technical analysis: WTI drops to 2-day lows as Kuwait and Saudi Arabia plan to resume production

- WTI rejects 57.40 resistance as Kuwait and Saudi Arabia plan to resume production.
- The levels to beat for bears are at 55.00 and $54.00 a barrel.
Oil daily chart
Oil 4-hour chart
Oil 30-minute chart
Additional key levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|55.91
|Today Daily Change
|-1.28
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.24
|Today daily open
|57.19
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|58.03
|Daily SMA50
|57.23
|Daily SMA100
|59.43
|Daily SMA200
|56.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|57.46
|Previous Daily Low
|55.76
|Previous Weekly High
|60.98
|Previous Weekly Low
|54.87
|Previous Monthly High
|59.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|50.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|56.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|56.41
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|56.15
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|55.1
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|54.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|57.85
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|58.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|59.55
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD heading into ECB’s announcement near yearly lows
The common currency is among the weakest on sparse local data and mounting speculation the ECB will take more aggressive stimulus measures. Dollar’s strength added to EUR/USD bearish picture.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.2500 at the end of the day
The Pound holds on to gains against its American rival, but bulls hesitate. Boris Johnson became the PM and begun announcing its Cabinet. Political noise to lead the way for Sterling.
USD/JPY holds above 108 following mixed batch of US data
The USD/JPY pair is struggling to set its next short-term direction in the second half of the day and continues to move sideways in a very tight range near the 180 mark.
Gold steadily climbs to session tops, around $1425 level
Gold prices edged higher through the early European session on Wednesday and recovered a part of the previous session's slide to near one-week lows.
Crude oil falls sharply as Kuwait and Saudi Arabia look to resume production in Neutral Zone
Citing Kuwait's state news agency, KUNA, Reuters in the last hour reported that Saudi Arabia's energy minister visited Kuwait to discuss resuming oilproduction in the Saudi-Kuwait Neutral Zone.