Oil Technical Analysis: WTI correcting Friday’s drop near $56.00 a barrel

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • WTI consolidates Friday’s losses near $56.00 a barrel. 
  • The level to beat for bears is the 56.00 handle.
 

Crude oil daily chart

 
 
The crude oil West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is currently trading near $56.00 a barrel and the 50/100 DMAs consolidating Friday’s drop. 
 

Crude oil four-hour chart

 
WTI is correcting the bear breakout below the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart. The market seems vulnerable to the downside. However, more consolidation might be on the cards in the medium term.  
 

Crude oil 30-minute chart

 
 
The is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the near term. Resistances are seen at the 56.40 level and the 57.00 handle. Sellers are likely looking for a daily close below the 56.00 level to drive the price south towards the 54.50 level.  
 
 

Additional key levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 56.08
Today Daily Change 0.56
Today Daily Change % 1.01
Today daily open 55.52
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 57.26
Daily SMA50 55.72
Daily SMA100 55.88
Daily SMA200 57.64
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 58.25
Previous Daily Low 55.07
Previous Weekly High 58.72
Previous Weekly Low 55.07
Previous Monthly High 58.76
Previous Monthly Low 54.12
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 56.28
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 57.04
Daily Pivot Point S1 54.31
Daily Pivot Point S2 53.1
Daily Pivot Point S3 51.13
Daily Pivot Point R1 57.49
Daily Pivot Point R2 59.46
Daily Pivot Point R3 60.67

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

Black Friday Discounts 2019!

Black Friday Discounts 2019!

Learn to trade with the best. Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers through our Live Premium Webinars with the most advanced advice and market commentary. Premium webinars recordings since 2007. Multidevice notifications available.

Get a discount

EUR/USD surges toward 1.11 amid USD sell-off following weak data

EUR/USD surges toward 1.11 amid USD sell-off following weak data

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.11, up more than 0.5%. The USD is selling off across the board amid weak ISM Manufacturing PMI and other factors. The ECB's Lagarde did not dive into details of monetary policy in her testimony.

EUR/USD News

AUD/USD at over one-week highs ahead of RBA’s decision

AUD/USD at over one-week highs ahead of RBA’s decision

The AUD/USD pair holds on to gains around 0.6820, despite risk aversion related to the US-China trade war. Concerns about US growth hit the dollar hard, RBA’s decision coming up next.

AUD/USD News

Bitcoin launch platform between $6,250 and $5,500

Bitcoin launch platform between $6,250 and $5,500

It is very likely that the beginning of the next decade will be defined in the last days of the current one. Top cryptos show technical indicators turning upwards despite prevailing weakness.

Read more

Risk-off kicks in on poor US data and in a stream of trade headlines, VIX +15%

Risk-off kicks in on poor US data and in a stream of trade headlines, VIX +15%

In a nervy start to the week for US markets, US stocks have been roiled in recent trade following a period of Thanksgiving holidays. A series of trade headlines have streamed through that do all..

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures