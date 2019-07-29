Oil technical analysis: WTI confined below $57.00 a barrel in the New York session

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • WTI extends the consolidation theme between $56.00 a barrel and 57.00 resistance.
  • The levels to beat for bears are seen at 56.00 and 55.00 figure.

 

Oil daily chart

 
WTI (West Texas Intermediate) is consolidating below $57.00 a barrel for the 8th consecutive day as the market is below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs).
 

Oil 4-hour chart

 
WTI found resistance at the 57.00 mark and the 200 SMA keeping the consolidation theme intact for now.

Oil 30-minute chart

 
Earlier in the New York session, the market attempted to reach the 57.00 level but the market seems reluctant to break above this level just yet. The market is currently balanced between the 56.00 and 57.00 levels. However, bears would need a break below 56.00 to reach 55.00 on the way down.
 

Additional key levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 56.51
Today Daily Change 0.32
Today Daily Change % 0.57
Today daily open 56.19
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 57.61
Daily SMA50 56.82
Daily SMA100 59.42
Daily SMA200 56.7
Levels
Previous Daily High 56.61
Previous Daily Low 55.73
Previous Weekly High 57.66
Previous Weekly Low 55.36
Previous Monthly High 59.93
Previous Monthly Low 50.72
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 56.27
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 56.07
Daily Pivot Point S1 55.74
Daily Pivot Point S2 55.3
Daily Pivot Point S3 54.86
Daily Pivot Point R1 56.62
Daily Pivot Point R2 57.06
Daily Pivot Point R3 57.5

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD steady above 1.1100 as a busy week kicks off

EUR/USD steady above 1.1100 as a busy week kicks off

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100, close to the low levels it fell to on Friday. A busy week including the Fed decision, the NFP, and critical euro-zone data awaits.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD crashes to 2017 lows as no-deal Brexit fears take over

GBP/USD crashes to 2017 lows as no-deal Brexit fears take over

GBP/USD is trading at levels last seen in March 2017, around 1.2250. PM Boris Johnson's government is ramping up preparations for a no-deal Brexit. Johnson denied a hard-deal was the working assumption.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: holding at higher ground ahead of US first-tier events

USD/JPY: holding at higher ground ahead of US first-tier events

Japanese June Large Retailers’ Sales decreased by less-than-anticipated. Speculative interest likely to stay on-hold ahead of US Fed’s announcement. USD/JPY consolidates near July’s highs, needs to retake the 109.00 mark.

USD/JPY News

Gold consolidates in a range, below $1425 level

Gold consolidates in a range, below $1425 level

Gold struggled for a firm direction and remained confined in a narrow trading band, below $1425 level through the mid-European session on Monday. The prevalent USD bullish sentiment continues to weigh on the commodity. 

Gold News

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Libra speeds up the clock

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Libra speeds up the clock

Ripple sends a letter to Congress asking for clarity for XRP. Bitcoin continues to retreat but with enviable health. Everyone watches the Ethereum for a signal confirming the bullish scenario.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  