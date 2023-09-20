- Oil (WTI) takes a turn and dips, ending its eight-day winning streak.
- The US Dollar is in a wait-and-see mode ahead of the US Fed interest rate decision.
- Goldman Sachs issues call for Brent crude above $100 within 12 months.
Oil prices are bracing for the weekly numbers from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) this Wednesday. The overnight numbers from the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed a surprise drawdown, by a whopping 5.25 million barrels against the build of 1.174 million barrels last week. Supply cuts and stockpile drawdowns in the US combined with elevated demand are pushing both US WTI Crude and Brent prices higher.
The US Dollar (USD) is facing a moment of truth on Wednesday, with US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell taking the stage. Although no hikes are expected, the stakes are very high. Not only did recent data show an uptick in economic activity and a strong labor market, but also inflationary pressures are starting to gain momentum partly due to increasing Oil prices..
Crude Oil (WTI) price trades at $89.22 per barrel and Brent Oil trades at $92.30 at the time of writing.
Oil news and market movers
- Goldman Sachs has pushed up its forecast for Brent Crude to $100 per barrel. The reasons for the upward revision are the unprecedented levels of global demand while OPEC+ is tightening supply.
- Saudi Arabia is expected to gradually unwind its 1 million barrel per day cut as of Q2 of 2024.
- The EIA is due to release its weekly stockpile numbers around 14:30 GMT on Wednesday. Expectations are for a drawdown of 2.2 million barrels after the build of 3.954 million barrels last week.
- The Fed will communicate its interest rate decision at 18:00 GMT. The US central bank is expected to keep rates on hold at the 5.25%-5.50% range. A statement will be available at the time of the rate communication explaining the decision. Fed Chair Jerome Powell press conference is due at 18:30 GMT.
- Recent numbers show that the Cushing stockage in Oklahoma saw a 42% drawdown in its stockpile for this quarter. This marks the biggest decline on record.
Oil Technical Analysis: buy on dips
Oil prices are taking a step back this Wednesday morning. Some traders are seeing some profit taking after the drawdown in the API numbers. There is likely more upside to come, so any dip in price action is expected to be bought as current market conditions and expectations remain favorable for Oil prices.
On the upside, the double top from October-November last year at $93.12 remains the level to beat. Although this looks very much in reach, markets have already priced in a lot of possible supply deficits and plenty of bullish outlooks. Should $93.12 be taken out, look for $97.11, the high of August 2022.
On the downside, a pivotal level is at $84.30 from August 10. In case this level does not hold, a substantial nosedive might occur. In such a case, Oil prices might drop to a key floor near $78.00.
WTI US OIL daily chart
WTI Oil FAQs
What is WTI Oil?
WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.
What factors drive the price of WTI Oil?
Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.
How does inventory data impact the price of WTI Oil
The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.
How does OPEC influence the price of WTI Oil?
OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 13 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades with mild positive bias below 1.0700, awaiting Fed
EUR/USD is trading below 1.0700, attracting some dip-buying on Wednesday. Bets that the ECB is done hiking rates act as a headwind for the Euro and cap gains. Traders stay reluctant to place fresh bets ahead of the Fed rates decision.
GBP/USD consolidates softer UK CPI-led losses near 1.2350
GBP/USD is consolidating losses near 1.2350, having hit its lowest level in nearly four months near 1.2330 after softer UK inflation data. The UK annual CPI inflation declined to 6.7%, compared to analysts' estimate of 7.1%, weighing heavily on Pound Sterling.
Gold ranges around $1,930 ahead of Fed policy announcements
Gold price is off the two-week high at $1,937, treading water near $1,930 on Wednesday, as buyers eagerly await the US Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decision for resuming the recent uptrend.
BASE launches new monitoring system after series of hacks, rug pull scams
BASE, Coinbase’s Layer 2 network chain, has launched an open source monitoring tool to help support the security of OP Stack and EVM-compatible chains.
Federal Reserve Preview: Powell to propel US Dollar higher with hawkish tone Premium
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to leave its rates unchanged at 5.25%-5.50% and signal a hike in November. Investors will also eye changes in the bank's projections for borrowing costs next year, which currently point to four cuts.