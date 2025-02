"The latest positioning data suggests market sentiment turning negative, with speculators cutting positions in ICE Brent by 23,931 lots. This left them with a net long of 265,223 lots as of last Tuesday. Driving the move is a combination of longs being liquidating and fresh shorts entering the market. Trade and tariff concerns, along with a push for a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, will weigh somewhat on the market."

"Any delay would lead to a change in the oil balance, leaving the market relatively tighter than we expected. Any delay would also likely not go down well with President Trump, who’s calling on OPEC+ to increase supply."

"Recent weakness in prices comes amid intensifying noise about where OPEC+ will take supply levels. The group is currently cutting supply by 2.2m b/d. It’s scheduled to bring this supply back onto the market gradually from April. However, there are suggestions that OPEC+ is considering a delay."

Oil prices sold off heavily on Friday, with ICE Brent settling 2.68% lower on the day and WTI briefly trading below US$70/bbl this morning for the first time this year, ING’s commodity analysts Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey notes.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.