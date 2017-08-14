Oil remains flat lined in Asia

Oil remains flat lined in AsiaBy Omkar Godbole
Oil prices are trading steady on both sides of the Atlantic as strong demand is being matched by higher output.
Currently, WTI oil is flat lined around $48.77/barrel, while Brent oil is trading 13 cents lower around $51.97/barrel.
IEA says oil stocks are now below 2016 levels
Prices are being supported by the International Energy Agency IEA report, which says oil stocks are now below 2016 levels. However, inventories still above 5-year average. The agency also raised its demand growth forecast to 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) from 1.4 million bpd.
However, supplies are pretty much keeping pace with the growing demand conditions. Baker Hughes data released on Friday showed the drillers added boosted the rig count to 768, the most since April 2015.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.