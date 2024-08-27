- Oil undergoes some light profit-taking after rallying above $77.00 on Monday.
- Analysts are issuing concerns about supply after the sudden disruption of Libyan barrels in the markets.
- The US Dollar Index trades back below 101.00 as its recovery eases already.
Oil traders appear to be taking profits on Tuesday after prices have been undergoing a very steep three-day surge which retraced ahead of a pivotal technical area near $77.60. Markets are digesting the sudden disruption in Libyan Oil production in a political local spat between the Benghazi government and the officially-recognised government seating in Tripoli over who should become the next Chairman at the central bank. Analysts said that Libya's supply outage could not easily be replaced as it concerns Light Sweet Crude, which is very high in demand because it can more easily be fractionated into gasoline or kerosene.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is meanwhile undergoing some profit-taking as well after its recovery only lasted one day. Markets are still going all in on substantial interest-rate cuts from the US Federal Reserve (Fed). In this scenario, the biggest risk is that strong incoming US data might ease or even scrub future rate cuts in case the US economy overheats again.
At the time of writing, Crude Oil (WTI) trades at $76.48 and Brent Crude at $79.21.
Oil news and market movers: Libya’s outage means issues for refiners
- Marketwire reports that several analysts are seeing severe issues with the sudden shutdown of Libyan Oil fields as they produce Light Sweet Crude, which is in high demand on the markets.
- Recent Chinese data reveals that Chinese Crude refiners are struggling with far less demand as sales of Electric Vehicles (EVs) are booming in China. The sector is already on the back foot due to a slowdown in demand from the manufacturing and construction sectors, a Bloomberg report showed this Tuesday.
- Goldman Sachs joins Morgan Stanley and cuts its Brent forecast to $77.00 per barrel by 2025 as OPEC is probably heading to reverse its voluntary supply cuts.
- The American Petroleum Institute will release at 20:30 GMT its weekly crude Oil stock numbers for the week ending August 23. Analysts expect a drawdown of 3 million barrels.
Oil Technical Analysis: Technical issues ahead
Oil has sprinted higher to a technical junction residing near $77.60. From that level on, towards $79.00 almost four different resistances will limit Oil prices. The trifecta of Simple Moving Averages (SMA) and the descending trendline should do the trick in keeping price action muted at current levels. With the downward revisions from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, this could be the end of the line for Crude’s recent rally.
On the upside, the double level at $77.65 aligns with both a descending trendline and the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). In case bulls are able to break above it, the 100-day SMA at $78.45 could trigger a rejection.
On the downside, the low from August 5 at $71.17 emerges as the first support. Under $70.00, the $68.00 big figure is the first level to watch followed by $67.11, which is the lowest point from the triple bottom seen back in June 2023.
US WTI Crude Oil: Daily Chart
Brent Crude Oil FAQs
Brent Crude Oil is a type of Crude Oil found in the North Sea that is used as a benchmark for international Oil prices. It is considered ‘light’ and ‘sweet’ because of its high gravity and low sulfur content, making it easier to refine into gasoline and other high-value products. Brent Crude Oil serves as a reference price for approximately two-thirds of the world's internationally traded Oil supplies. Its popularity rests on its availability and stability: the North Sea region has well-established infrastructure for Oil production and transportation, ensuring a reliable and consistent supply.
Like all assets supply and demand are the key drivers of Brent Crude Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of Brent Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.
The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of Brent Crude Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.
OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 13 Oil producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact Brent Crude Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD gathers strength toward 1.1200 ahead of US data
EUR/USD is picking up fresh bids toward 1.1200 in European trading on Tuesday. The US Dollar struggles to extend recovery, supporting the pair amid improving risk sentiment. The focus now shifts to mid-tier US economic data.
GBP/USD advances above 1.3200 as USD recovery fizzles
GBP/USD is gaining ground above 1.3200 in the European session on Tuesday. Easing concerns over a broader Middle East conflict check the rebound in the safe-haven US Dollar, helping the pair to stay afloat ahead of US sentiment and housing data.
Gold slides on reduced haven demand, better US data
Gold trades marginally lower in the $2,510s on Tuesday as tensions in the Middle East dissipate, reducing haven demand for the yellow metal. This comes after Israel and Hezbollah’s tit-for-tat missile exchange fails to escalate, though ongoing threats from Iran hover.
Markets in a waiting pattern with a potential explosion in volatility – Why?
The weakness of the Dollar tok a breezer but might continue these coming days. il prices steadied further after the strong support level holds the price from falling further. Geopolitical tensions and the end of the month might call for more upside potential here.
Three fundamentals for the week: Focus on the fragility of the US economy Premium
US Consumer confidence data will provide a gauge of how consumers are feeling. Jobless claims are in focus after Fed Chair Powell's dovish speech. Investors will look to the core PCE index to confirm that inflation is falling.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.