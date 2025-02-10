"The recent positioning data shows that speculators decreased their net long in ICE Brent by 17,981 lots over the last reporting week to 289,723 lots as of last Tuesday. This was the first weekly decline reported since 31 December 2024. The move was predominantly driven by gross longs falling by 24,308 lots to 372,368 lots. For NYMEX WTI, speculators sold 51,252 lots for a second week straight over the reporting week, leaving them with a net long of 140,540 lots – the lowest since the week ending 10 December 2024."

"Meanwhile, drilling activity in the US recovered marginally over the last week. The latest rig data from Baker Hughes shows that the number of active US oil rigs increased by one over the week to 480 as of 7 February 2025. However, despite the weekly increase, the oil rig count is still down by 19 compared to this time last year. The total rig count (oil and gas combined) stood at 586 over the reporting week, up from 582 a week earlier."

"The oil market saw a second straight session of gains as the US president announced more tariffs on Sunday. Oil prices are also receiving short-term support as the US imposed sanctions on an international network facilitating the shipment of Iranian crude to China last week."

