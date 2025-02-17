Despite the downward pressure on oil prices through much of last week, the market still managed to eke out a small gain with ICE Brent settling 0.11% higher on the week. However, timespreads have weakened significantly since peaking in January, suggesting that the tightness in the physical market is easing. While the prompt ICE Brent spread is still in backwardation, the NYMEX WTI prompt spread has flipped back to a small contango, ING’s commodity analysts Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey notes.

Possible restart in oil exports from Iraq’s Kurdistan region

"Pressure on the flat price has continued this morning with suggestions that oil exports from Iraq’s Kurdistan region could resume in March, which could see exports of around 300k b/d through the Ceyhan pipeline. Flows were halted in early 2023 after a payment dispute between Iraq and Turkey."

"However, this is not the first time we have heard suggestions that exports could restart. In addition, if flows were to resume it would complicate issues around Iraqi output and its compliance with production targets under the OPEC+ deal."

"Positioning data also shows that speculators are relatively more bearish towards the oil market. The managed money net long in NYMEX WTI fell by 18,303 lots WoW to 122,237 lots as of last Tuesday. This move was driven more by fresh shorts entering the market than longs liquidating. Meanwhile, there was little change in speculative positioning in ICE Brent, with the net long cut by just 569 lots to 289,154 lots."