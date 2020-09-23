Oil Price Analysis: WTI has rejected $40.50 again but the chart still looks positive for now

- WTI trades 0.26% higher despite some recent weakness.
- There is now an interesting flag-like pattern on the hourly chart.
WTI 1-hour chart
The oil complex had been hit by the recent dollar strength much like many of the other commodities. WTI has managed to bounce back after the OPEC+ group announced the output cuts will continue till December. DoE inventory levels also produced a draw today (Wednesday) but it was not as large as some analysts had been expected but a draw is good nevertheless.
The recent price action has moved into a flag type formation. A break in either direction would be a good signal for the future path but the topside break seems more likely at the moment.
The blue resistance line at USD 40.50 per barrel is a firm. The market has used the zone on multiple occasions on this chart alone. If it breaks the next key level is the previous wave high. If that breaks then its game on for the bulls.
The indicators are looking mixed. The MACD histogram is green and the signal lines have just crossed to the upside. The Relative Strength Index is just under the 50 line after a recent surge high and a break above the 50 line would be positive.
Additional levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|39.91
|Today Daily Change
|0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30
|Today daily open
|39.79
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|40.34
|Daily SMA50
|41.25
|Daily SMA100
|38.55
|Daily SMA200
|40.74
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|40.31
|Previous Daily Low
|39.24
|Previous Weekly High
|41.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|37.08
|Previous Monthly High
|43.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|39.75
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|39.65
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|39.9
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|39.25
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|38.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|38.19
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|40.32
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|40.85
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|41.39
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
