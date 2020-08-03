Oil Price Analysis: WTI has gushed higher after yet another rejection of $40

- WTI trades nearly 2% higher in a sharp turnaround on Monday.
- For the third time on the chart below the price has rejected USD 40 per barrel.
WTI 1-hour chart
WTI has bounced back from its lows on Monday morning of near USD 39.75 per barrel. For the entire EU and US session, the liquid gold has been rising and just hit a session high of USD 41.32 per barrel. There has not been any major newsflow but OPEC crude production rose 900k barrels per day month on month to 23.43mbpd in July in Bloomberg survey. The market could have been expecting more of a drastic rise due to the tapering of the OPEC+ cuts.
Looking at the chart, WTI is coming up to an important technical level. The black downward sloping trendline has been used three times on the chart already and a break could mean the price is heading back to higher levels. The price has now stalled at the mean value area of the previous consolidation. The key level of that consolidation other than the main high is the red resistance zone at USD 41.63 per barrel.
The indicators are looking very positive at the moment, The Relative Strength Index is in the oversold area and this could mean there is a short term pullback. The MACD is also looking bullish as the histogram is in the green and the signal lines are above the middle zone.
Overall, the price is in an uptrend but there seems to be some hesitation whenever the price gets near the highs of USD 42.49 per barrel. It will be interesting to see if this time the bulls can gather enough momentum to test the area. This could be difficult if there is a second COVID-19 and the OPEC+ group continue to taper off their production cuts.
Additional levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|41.33
|Today Daily Change
|0.76
|Today Daily Change %
|1.87
|Today daily open
|40.57
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|40.9
|Daily SMA50
|39.03
|Daily SMA100
|32.17
|Daily SMA200
|43.65
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|40.7
|Previous Daily Low
|39.82
|Previous Weekly High
|41.99
|Previous Weekly Low
|39.1
|Previous Monthly High
|42.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|38.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|40.37
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|40.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|40.03
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|39.48
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|39.15
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|40.91
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|41.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|41.79
EUR/USD: Pullback stalls amid concerns over US jobs market
EUR/USD’s pullback from Friday’s 26-month high of 1.1909 looks to have stalled with key data reviving concerns about the health of the US job market. The European equities are likely to track their Asian counterparts higher. That would further weaken the demand for the USD, benefiting the spot.
AUD/USD hits fresh highs near 0.7140 on RBA's status-quo
AUD/USD picks up fresh bids and hits fresh session highs near 0.7140 on RBA's no-rate change decision. A better risk sentiment, dollar weakness and upbeat Australian Retail Sales data also underpin the aussie.
GBP/USD: Cautious optimism probes bears below 1.3100
GBP/USD bears catch a breather after a two-day losing streak, pullback from 1.3000 be the key. UK Government unveils further economic help amid the virus crisis. EU ready to ease Brexit stand. Risk catalysts remain on the driver’s seat amid a light calendar.
Gold consolidates the rebound below $1980
With the US dollar selling back on the cards, Gold’s quest for the $2000 level extends into August, as it consolidates the rebound to near $1980 region. The bulls continue to struggle at higher levels, with a convincing break to the upside awaited.
WTI: Weekly falling channel keeps bears hopeful below $41.00
WTI eases from $41.37 in its latest pullback inside a bearish chart pattern. The oil benchmark recently took a U-turn from the resistance line of a descending trend channel stretched since July 23.