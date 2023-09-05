- Oil (WTI) prints new yearly high at $85.70.
- US Dollar roars against most major G20 peers after the US holiday on Monday.
- The American Petroleum Institute is due to print its weekly Crude Oil numbers.
Oil was on a tear after several production cuts being announced left and right from several OPEC+ members, though something does not add up in the numbers. After wild rumors and large numbers pencilled in for expected supply cuts from OPEC+ members, it looks like no more announcements will be made as a large deficit is projected by Goldman Sachs. This could mean that the Crude Oil price is about to see some profit-taking, but traders await further confirmation of more OPEC+ members and their possible firm commitments toward supply cuts.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar is heading higher after a very lacklustre Monday where US markets were closed for Labor Day. The Greenback is soaring on the back of weak Chinese data and several Purchase Manager Index (PMI) numbers out of Europe that are pointing to a full blown contraction in the bloc. This provides tailwinds for the US Dollar Index.
At the time of writing, Crude Oil (WTI) price trades at $84.72 per barrel and Brent Oil at $87.99.
Oil news and market movers
- Spain boosts import for Crude to a 15 month high.
- The weekly Bloomberg Oil Price Indicator report reveals that inventory surplus is starting to narrow.
- India starts to pay more conventional market prices for oil as the supply out of Russia is diminishing quickly with discounts nearly gone.
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs calculated that after all the announced cuts, OPEC+ would have a 2.3 million barrels per day deficit under current demand. Some announcements might be eased lower or even be recalled.
- The fact that the European economy is further falling into contraction alongside already weak growth in China could mean less demand for Crude.
- All eyes on the American Petroleum Institute at 20:30 GMT on Tuesday for its weekly print. Previous reading was a drawdown of 11.486 million barrels. Any buildup in the stockpile could further weaken oil prices.
- Equity markets are in the red this Tuesday with China taking a turn for the worse as its Hang Seng Index drops over 2%.
Oil Technical Analysis: $84 to hold
Oil price takes a small step back on Tuesday after its five-day-winning streak and is under pressure from some profit-taking. With the projections from Goldman Sachs pointing to a chunky daily deficit if all cuts are being applied, the oil price could start to overheat too quickly. Should some OPEC+ participants begin to loosen their firm talk on cuts, expect to see a further unwinding of the recent peak in oil prices.
On the upside, $84.28, the high of August 10, has been broken and now should hold as support. Should WTI continue to rally on the back of lower supply and more demand, not many elements could be standing in the way of reaching that blue line at $92.80. Of course, the $90 psychological level needs to be faced first.
On the downside, a temporary bottom is being formed around $77.50, which acted as a base for this week. Should the Baker Hughes Rig Count jump substantially higher, expect to see the floor tested as more supply is bound to come online. Once bears make it through that yellow box level, expect to see more downside toward $74 before finding ample support to slow down the sell-off.
WTI US OIL daily chart
WTI Oil FAQs
What is WTI Oil?
WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.
What factors drive the price of WTI Oil?
Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.
How does inventory data impact the price of WTI Oil
The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.
How does OPEC influence the price of WTI Oil?
OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 13 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0700 as US Dollar rises with yields
EUR/USD is dropping further toward 1.0700 in the European session on Tuesday. The pair is weighed down by a renewed US Dollar uptick, helped by higher US Treasury bond yields. Traders ignore mixed EU PPI data ahead of mid-tier US economic data.
GBP/USD extends losses toward 1.2500 as US Dollar regains poise
GBP/USD is sliding toward 1.2500 in the European trading hours on Tuesday. The US Dollar is gaining upside traction, as risk-off flows dominate amid looming China economic risks. An upward revision to the UK Services PMI fails to impress Pound Sterling buyers.
Gold price falls to test $1,930 amid firmer US Dollar, yields
Gold price is holding lower ground near $1,930, under pressure for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday. Upbeat headlines from China, Country Garden fails to impress Gold buyers as US Dollar traces US Treasury bond yields higher ahead of data.
XRP price breaks resistance at $0.50, lawyers discuss settlement with SEC in light of Coinbase lawsuit
Recent developments in the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit are the payment firm’s filing against the regulator, where Ripple argues that the grounds for appeal was “dissatisfaction” with Judge Torres’ ruling.
S&P 500 News: With data releases slowing, spotlight moves to software earnings
The S&P 500 experienced its best performance last week since the second full week of June. The index of the 500 largest US public companies rose 2.5% last week, mostly owing to a major rally on Tuesday, August 29.