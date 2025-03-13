"Meanwhile, OPEC production grew by 154k b/d MoM to 26.86m b/d in February. Nigeria and Iran were the key drivers behind this supply growth. Looking at broader OPEC+, supply grew by 363k b/d. Kazakh output surged by 198k b/d to 1.77m b/d, well above its production target of 1.47m b/d. Kazakhstan has said it will cut output in the future to compensate for this overproduction."

"OPEC’s latest monthly oil market report, released yesterday, left both demand and supply estimates unchanged for 2025 and 2026. OPEC continues to forecast that 2025 oil demand will grow by 1.45m b/d year on year, while demand grows at 1.43m b/d next year. OPEC remains fairly bullish on demand, with their numbers above both the EIA and the International Energy Agency (IEA)."

"Energy Information Administration (EIA) data shows that US commercial crude oil inventories increased by 1.45m barrels over the last week. That’s less than the roughly 2m barrel build the market was expecting – and below the 4.2m barrel increase the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported the previous day. Refiners increased operating rates over the week, with crude oil inputs increasing by 321k b/d. Yet despite stronger refinery activity, refined product stocks declined."

Oil prices strengthened yesterday with ICE Brent seeing its biggest gain since the end of February, settling 2% up on the day, taking it back above US$70/bbl. A lower-than-expected increase in US crude oil inventories supported the market, while better-than-expected US consumer price inflation data also helped sentiment, ING's commodity experts Ewa Manthey and Warren Patterson note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.