"The latest positioning data shows that speculators decreased their net longs in ICE Brent by 12,383 lots for a second consecutive week to 97,558 lots as of last Tuesday, the least bullish bets since the week ending on 29 October 2024. This was driven predominantly by the rising short positions by 8,887 lots to 113,008 lots over the reporting week. Similarly, in the NYMEX WTI, speculators trimmed their net long by 10,094 lots (after reporting gains for three consecutive weeks) to 143,938 lots over the reporting week. This market continues to gauge the potential tariff impact on oil flows into the US."

"The latest data from Baker Hughes shows that drilling activity in the US slowed for the second consecutive week, as several US oil companies limit planned capital expenditures because of low oil prices. The number of active US oil rigs fell by five over the week to 474 as of 9 May 2025, the lowest since 24 January and 22 below the year-ago level. The total rig count stood at 578 over the reporting week, down from 584 a week earlier and 4% lower than the same time last year. Primary Vision’s frac spread count, which gives an idea of completion activity, decreased by six over the week to 195."

NYMEX WTI is trading above $63/bbl, while ICE Brent was seen approaching $66/bbl on US-China trade talk optimism. Meanwhile, the latest round of discussions between the US and Iran also concluded with both sides agreeing to further discussions and negotiations, ING's commodity experts Ewa Manthey and Warren Patterson note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.