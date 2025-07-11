Oil prices came under pressure yesterday with ICE Brent settling more than 2.2% lower, taking it back below US$70/bbl. This morning, prices have recouped some of this decline after President Trump said he plans to make a “major” statement on Russia on Monday. This could leave the market nervous over the potential for further sanctions on Russia, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.
Non-OPEC supply growth can play a smaller role moving forward
"Yesterday’s sell-off came despite reports suggesting that OPEC+ is near the end of its supply hikes. Potentially, there might be one more increase for September before the group takes a pause. This doesn’t change our outlook for the market, as we had assumed OPEC+ would hike supply all the way through until the end of September. These increases should move the global market into a large surplus in the fourth quarter, intensifying downward pressure on prices. For now, though, the market remains relatively tight through the northern hemisphere summer."
"Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency (IEA) is scheduled to release its latest monthly Oil market report. It will include supply and demand outlooks. Last month, the IEA forecasted that global Oil demand would grow by 720k b/d YoY in 2025, and then by a further 740k b/d in 2026. The agency thought the global Oil supply would grow by 1.8m b/d this year and 1.1m b/d in 2026. The IEA believed these increases would be largely driven by non-OPEC+ supply. Given pressures on US drilling activity, non-OPEC supply growth could potentially play a smaller role moving forward."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds losses below 1.1700 amid firmer US Dollar
EUR/USD stays under pressure below 1.1700 in the European session on Friday. The pair is weighed by fading EU-US trade deal hopes as US President Trump is set to send a tariff letter to the European Union later in the day. Sustained haven demand for the US Dollar adds to EUR/USD's downside.
Meme coins to watch as Bitcoin hits record high
Meme coins Bonk, Dogwifhat, and Floki are positioned to extend gains as the weekly recovery reaches crucial resistance levels. The meme coins gain bullish momentum on the back of Bitcoin’s (BTC) recovery run, hitting a new all-time high on Thursday.
Gold price flirts with weekly top near $3,340 amid sustained safe-haven buying
Gold price attracts some follow-through buying for the third straight day on Friday and climbs to the top end of its weekly range in the European session. In a dramatic escalation of the trade war, US President Donald Trump this week issued notices to a slew of trading partners and raised concerns about a global trade war.
Unemployment rate set to rise in Canada, reinforcing expectations of a BoC rate cut
Consensus among market participants projects a slight rise in Canada’s Unemployment Rate to 7.1% in June, up from 7.0% in May. Additionally, investors forecast the economy will add no jobs in the same month, reversing May’s 8.8K increase.
GBP/USD keeps the red near 1.3550 after UK data
GBP/USD keeps losses near 1.3550 in European trading on Friday. The pair faces headwinds from an unexpected UK economic contraction in May. Additionally, a broadly firmer US Dollar on rising trade tensions continues to undermine GBP/USD.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.