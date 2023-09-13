- Oil (WTI) pops higher and flirts with a break of $90.
- The US Dollar in wait-and-see mode ahead of US CPI data.
- The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) is set to print its weekly US crude stockpile figures.
Oil prices have been a hot topic these past few days. The fire started when both Saudi Arabia and Russia committed to extending their supply cuts until the end of the year. Analysts, meanwhile, had ample time to crunch numbers and see a near 1 to 2 million barrels shortfall in the coming months.
As in economics 101, less supply and stable demand means prices will soar. And these soaring Oil prices are a headache across the globe at a moment when central banks are scrambling to get inflation down back to target. Oil price increases could already show up in the upcoming US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for August, which will be released at 12:30 GMT. The energy component in US inflation was in a deflationary area, but the recent uptick could mean that energy prices are contributing again to inflation, driving up overall price growth and erasing the recent slowdown.
At the time of writing, Crude Oil (WTI) price trades at $88.86 per barrel and Brent Oil at $92.25.
Oil news and market movers
- Wall Street analysts are cautious on the recent uptrend in oil, with several pointing out that the equity market is not in need of more Oil. The supply side may be tightening, but the demand side could be also shrinking in the near term.
- Another argument is that the next official OPEC meeting is still far away. The OPEC meeting might be a non-event and trigger a pullback in Oil prices as most of the headlines are likely out of the way and no surprises are expected.
- The International Energy Agency (IEA) has said in a recent report that the Oil supply cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia are creating a significant shortfall and threaten a renewed surge in price volatility. The report contradicts Saudi Arabia’s position that the cuts are due to balance out markets as the coming quarter could bear a supply hole of over three million barrels per day. This would be the largest shortfall in a decade, with little explanation from OPEC+ on why it is so eager to cut.
- The US Energy Information Agency (EIA) is set to publish this week's numbers in terms of change in Crude oil stockpile. Expectations range from a build of 2 million barrels to a drawdown of 4.4 million barrels. So any number above 2 million will see selling pressure on oil prices, where any drawdown bigger than 4.4 million barrels might see Oil prices increase further across the board.
- Equity markets are flat ahead of the US CPI numbers.
Oil Technical Analysis: too quick too high?
Oil prices keep pushing higher and are setting new records for the year. Although the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is deeply overbought, the newsflow and possible drawdowns in US stockpiles could eke out that last touch of more gains. Do not expect a quick jump up to $93.12 as a bigger catalyst will be needed to cause such a big move.
On the upside, $88 is the first nearby hurdle that has been taken out. From here, it will be a tiered rally toward first $90 and then $93.12, the double top from October-November last year. This means a 5% uptick move is possible in the nearby future.
On the downside, a pivotal level is at $84.30, the high of August 10. In case this level does not hold, a substantial nosedive might occur. In such a case, Oil prices might drop all the way to a key floor near $78.
WTI US OIL daily chart
WTI Oil FAQs
What is WTI Oil?
WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.
What factors drive the price of WTI Oil?
Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.
How does inventory data impact the price of WTI Oil
The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.
How does OPEC influence the price of WTI Oil?
OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 13 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds lower ground below 1.0750 after Eurozone data, US CPI eyed
EUR/USD is trading on the back foot below 1.0750 in the European session on Wednesday. The US Dollar is stabilizing, as investors turn cautious and await the critical US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. Dismal Eurozone Industrial Production data failed to move the Euro.
GBP/USD recovers toward 1.2500 ahead of US inflation data
GBP/USD is recovering ground toward 1.2500, having dipped to 1.2440 after the UK GDP contracted at a faster pace in July. The US Dollar holds steady amid a typical pre-US CPI data market nervousness.
Gold price consolidates as investors await US inflation report
Gold price struggles for a decisive move as investors turn cautious ahead of the US CPI data for August. The precious metal remains on tenterhooks as market participants see headline inflation rebounding due to a strong uptick in gasoline prices.
Chainlink price recovers with rising development activity in LINK
Chainlink network’s development has pushed the altcoin into the ranks of the top four assets by the highest activity, according to crypto intelligence tracker Santiment.
US CPI Data Preview: Higher gasoline prices expected to propel inflation in August
The Consumer Price Index in the US is forecast to rise 3.6% YoY in August, up from the 3.2% increase recorded in July. Core CPI inflation is expected to fall sharply to 4.3% YoY in August.