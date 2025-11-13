TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Oil declines on rising supply glut fears – ING

Oil declines on rising supply glut fears – ING
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

NYMEX WTI continues to edge lower in the early trading session today after falling by more than 4% to settle around $58.5/bbl yesterday. The decline was largely driven by OPEC’s revised surplus expectations for the global Oil market, along with a bearish inventory report from the API. Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate’s prompt time-spread flipped to contango for the first time since February, a fresh sign of rising oversupply from both outside and within the OPEC+ alliance, ING's commodity experts Ewa Manthey and Warren Patterson note.

OPEC global Oil demand growth forecasts are unchanged

"In its monthly Oil market report, OPEC left its global Oil demand growth forecasts largely unchanged at 1.3m b/d and 1.4m b/d for this year and 2026 respectively. Supply projections from producers outside the wider OPEC+ alliance are expected to rise by 920k b/d this year and 630k b/d in 2026, largely driven by higher output from the US, Canada, Brazil and Argentina. However, OPEC modified its expectations for the global Oil market balance and now expects a small supply surplus in 2026, following OPEC+ production increases and higher supply from other producers."

"Meanwhile, the release also shows that OPEC increased supply by just 33k b/d month on month to 28.5m b/d in October. However, this was 450k b/d less than the initial increase plan set by production quotas. The monthly output addition by Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq and Nigeria was partially offset by supply losses from Iran and Libya. The International Energy Agency (IEA) will release its monthly Oil market report later today. API’s numbers show that US crude Oil inventories increased by 1.3m barrels over the last week, while crude stocks in Cushing fell slightly by 43k barrels."

"The Energy Information Administration (EIA) released its latest Short Term Energy Outlook yesterday, raising its US crude Oil production growth estimates for both this year and next. The EIA now expects US crude Oil production to average around 13.59m b/d in 2025, compared to a previous estimate of around 13.53m b/d. For 2026, the EIA expects US Oil supply to average around 13.58m b/d, compared to its previous forecast of 13.51m b/d. On the other hand, the EIA estimates US petroleum consumption to remain flat at around 20.5m b/d this year and in 2026."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD extends the monthly recovery past 1.1600

EUR/USD extends the monthly recovery past 1.1600

EUR/USD advances for the third straight day on Thursday, hitting fresh tops around 1.1650, always on the back of the steady pullback in the US Dollar and rising optimism following the end of the 43-day US government shutdown. Moving forward, investors are expected to shift their attention to Friday’s release of flash Q3 GDP figures in the euro area.

GBP/USD slips back below 1.3200, USD bounces a tad

GBP/USD slips back below 1.3200, USD bounces a tad

GBP/USD faces some tepid selling interest and returns to the sub-1.3200 region on Thursday. In the meantime, Cable’s solid performance comes in response to the intense weakness hurting the Greenback amid a broad-based improvement in the risk-associated space.

Gold loses the grip, drops to $4,150

Gold loses the grip, drops to $4,150

Gold couldn’t hang on to its earlier push to three-week highs and has slipped back toward the $4,150 area per troy ounce late in Thursday’s NA session. The pullback comes even as the US Dollar stays on the back foot, but the uptick in US Treasury yields is clearly putting some pressure on the precious metal.

Aerodrome, Velodrome tokens plunge 20% following merger unveil

Aerodrome, Velodrome tokens plunge 20% following merger unveil

Aerodrome (AERO) and Velodrome (VELO) tokens both decline by 20% on Thursday following their parent organization Dromos Labs' announcement that it will merge both platforms through the launch of a new unified liquidity trading platform.

How soon is the BoJ likely to resume interest rate hikes?

How soon is the BoJ likely to resume interest rate hikes?

The Bank of Japan once again finds itself walking a tightrope between political pressure, economic data, and market expectations. With interest rates still anchored at 0.5%, speculation is growing over when Governor Ueda will pull the trigger on the next hike.

Ripple advances as whales step up accumulation amid renewed risk-on sentiment

Ripple advances as whales step up accumulation amid renewed risk-on sentiment

Ripple (XRP) is trading slightly below $2.50 at the time of writing on Thursday, after marking an intraday high at $2.52 buoyed by positive sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers