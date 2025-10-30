TRENDING:
ECB interest rate
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Oil: Bullish EIA inventory numbers – ING

Oil: Bullish EIA inventory numbers – ING
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

The Oil market had a choppy session yesterday, still trying to digest the impact of Russian sanctions amid an increasingly comfortable balance as we head into 2026. However, a set of bullish numbers from the US Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) weekly inventory report ensured crude Oil prices closed higher, with Brent settling 0.81% higher on the day, ING's commodity experts Ewa Manthey and Warren Patterson note.

Market is waiting for this weekend's OPEC+ meeting

"The EIA reported that US crude Oil inventories fell by 6.86m barrels over the last week. It was driven by the Gulf Coast, where crude inventories declined by just shy of 10m barrels. Lower imports were behind the inventory draw, with total crude imports falling 867k b/d week-on-week to the lowest level since February 2021, while Gulf Coast imports hit a record low. Refined product numbers were also bullish."

"Gasoline and distillate stocks fell by 5.94m barrels and 3.36m barrels, respectively. The decline in gasoline inventories occurred despite exports falling 363k b/d. Stronger domestic demand provided support, with implied gasoline demand increasing 470k b/d WoW, while refiners also reduced their utilisation rates by 2 percentage points to 86.6%."

"Looking ahead, plenty of attention will be on today’s talks between President Trump and President Xi. The market will also be watching this weekend's OPEC+ meeting, where the group will likely announce another 137k b/d supply hike for December."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD holds gains above 1.1600 after German Q3 GDP data

EUR/USD holds gains above 1.1600 after German Q3 GDP data

EUR/USD holds gains above 1.1600 in European trading on Thursday. The pair capitalizes on broad US Dollar weakness after US President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping made some progress on the trade front. Meanwhile, the German economic growth stalled over the quarter in Q3. The focus is now on EU GDP ahead of the ECB policy decision. 

GBP/USD regains 1.3200 amid softer US Dollar

GBP/USD regains 1.3200 amid softer US Dollar

GBP/USD holds the previous day's late rebound above 1.3200 in the European session on Thursday. The pair gains positive traction amid a modest US Dollar weakness, though the fundamental backdrop warrants some caution for bullish traders. 

Gold is underpinned by USD weakness; Fed hawkish tilt curbs further upside

Gold is underpinned by USD weakness; Fed hawkish tilt curbs further upside

Gold sticks to its intraday bullish bias through the first half of the European session on Thursday, though it lacks follow-through buying amid mixed fundamental cues. The US Dollar attracts some sellers and moves away from an over two-week high touched on Wednesday amid concerns about economic risks.

European Central Bank set to keep interest rates unchanged for the third consecutive meeting

European Central Bank set to keep interest rates unchanged for the third consecutive meeting

The European Central Bank is expected to stand pat for the third consecutive monetary policy meeting; holding the interest rate on the main refinancing operations, the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility at 2.15%, 2.4% and 2%, respectively.

Crypto market rebounds as Trump-Xi meeting leads to easing trade tensions

Crypto market rebounds as Trump-Xi meeting leads to easing trade tensions

Donald Trump’s meeting with Xi Jinping in South Korea led to a reduction in trade barriers. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP edge up by nearly 1% on Thursday, recovering early losses.

Bittensor Price Forecast: Safello’s staked TAO ETP boosts momentum, bulls aim for $500

Bittensor Price Forecast: Safello’s staked TAO ETP boosts momentum, bulls aim for $500

Bittensor (TAO) extends the uptrend for the sixth consecutive day, rising towards $450 as Deutsche Digital Assets and Safello plan to launch a staked TAO Exchange Traded Product (ETP) (STAO) on SIX Swiss Exchange in November.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers