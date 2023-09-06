- Oil (WTI) takes a step back after hitting $87.50 on Tuesday.
- The US Dollar eases a touch after a roaring performance on Tuesday.
- The American Petroleum Institute will release its weekly Crude Oil numbers on Wednesday.
Oil price has increased 12% in just two weeks as several OPEC+ members came out with extended and enlarged production cuts. Although the outcome on the back of these headlines was very binary on Tuesday, the dust starts to settle and markets are digesting recent numbers. It might not be an easy path forward for Oil, with EU economic data points pointing to a contraction, China not recovering as quickly as expected and Saudi Arabia being a wild card as the country might still backtrack and even jack up its production.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar was the king on Tuesday as stock markets traded in the red across the globe. The US Dollar Index (DXY) was in the green against every major G20 peer. On Wednesday, the US Dollar took a step back as European Central Bank member Klaas Knot said that a surprise hike might still come in September, making markets pare back bets of no hikes to a 50-50 valuation in favour of a stronger Euro and weaker US Dollar.
At the time of writing, Crude Oil (WTI) price trades at $85.61 per barrel and Brent Oil at $89.10.
Oil news and market movers
- OPEC+ heavyweights have pencilled in their commitments. The dust starts to settle as markets have digested the announcements, although questions remain around Saudi Arabia’s commitments. The country has been known for backtracking and even performing knee jerk reactions on previous statements.
- Brent Oil is being labelled with a price target of $100 per barrel, with several banks and analysts revising their projections higher.
- Markets have not heard yet of US president Joe Biden as these elevated oil levels will trickle into higher gasoline prices at the pumps. A bad omen for the current ruling president in his quest to get inflation down and control gasoline prices for households. Chances of a substantial coordinated release of oil reserves might be again the playbook.
- As production-related headlines start to die down, the focus is likely to shift to the inventory side.
- The American Petroleum Institute will publish at 20:30 GMT its weekly Crude Oil stock numbers. Previous reading was a drawdown of 11.486 million barrels. Any buildup in the stockpile could further weaken oil prices.
- Equity markets are in the red on Wednesday, with biggest losses in the United Kingdom, where the FTSE 100 is down near 1%.
Oil Technical Analysis: boiling over
Oil prices are boiling over as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) heads into overbought territory. This means that less buying will start to take place as traders will see less upside potential when entering into a long Crude Oil position at these elevated levels. Look for the RSI to cool down a touch before the next upswing materialises.
On the upside, $84.28, the high of August 10, has been broken and should hold as support. IfWTI continues to rally on the back of lower supply and more demand, not many elements could be standing in the way of reaching that green line at $92.80. Of course, the $90 psychological level needs to be faced first.
On the downside, a temporary bottom is being formed around $77.50, which acted as a base for this week. Should the API stockpile count jump substantially higher, expect to see the floor tested as more supply is bound to come on the markets. Once bears make it through the yellow box level plotted in the chart, expect to see more downside toward $74 before finding ample support to slow down the sell-off.
WTI US OIL daily chart
WTI Oil FAQs
What is WTI Oil?
WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.
What factors drive the price of WTI Oil?
Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.
How does inventory data impact the price of WTI Oil
The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.
How does OPEC influence the price of WTI Oil?
OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 13 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains below 1.0750 after EU Retail Sales, US ISM PMI eyed
EUR/USD is consolidating the bounce below 1.0750 after mixed Eurozone and German economic data released in the European session on Wednesday. The US Dollar is retreating alongside the US Treasury bond yields, despite a risk-off market mood. US PMIs eyed.
GBP/USD drops back to 1.2550 amid risk aversion
GBP/USD is trading near 1.2550, having come under renewed selling pressure in the European trading hours on Wednesday. The pair is weighed down by risk aversion on global growth fears amid rising oil prices. The US Dollar clings to recent gains ahead of US ISM PMI.
Gold oscillates between $1,935 and $1,915, US PMIs eyed
Gold Price seesaws within a key trading range despite the previous day’s heavy loss. Fears of economic slowdown in Beijing contradict US soft landing chatters and weigh on the Gold Price. US ISM Services PMI, Fed talks eyed for fresh impulse.
Optimism whales add 40 million OP tokens to their holdings
Optimism whales' spending pattern strongly suggests a widespread accumulation. These investors have accumulated tens of millions of OP tokens in the last two months.
ISM Services PMI Preview: Strength may spook markets, boosting US Dollar Premium
Shop until you drop – the restless US consumer should never be underestimated, and fresh strength from services activity, America's largest sector, also warrants caution.