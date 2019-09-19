OECD cuts 2019 global growth forecast to 2.9% from 3.2%

In its latest report, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) cut its forecasts for the global economy, with further headlines found below.

2019 global GDP growth at 2.9% (previously 3.2%) 2020 global GDP growth at 3.0% (previously 3.4%) 2019 US GDP growth at 2.4% (previously 2.8%) 2020 US GDP growth at 2.0% (previously 2.3%) 2019 China GDP growth at 6.1% (previously 6.2%) 2020 China GDP growth at 5.7% (previously 6.0%) 2019 Eurozone GDP growth at 1.1% (previously 1.2%) 2020 Eurozone GDP growth at 1.0% (previously 1.4%) 2019 Japan GDP growth at 1.0% (previously 0.7%) 2020 Japan GDP growth at 0.6% (unchanged) 2019 UK GDP growth at 1.0% (previously 1.2%) 2020 UK GDP growth at 0.9% (previously 1.0%)

The downward revisions to the global growth forecasts by the OECD have a little market reaction, as the European equities trade with modest gains while Wall Street futures keep the red ahead of the BOE rate decision and US macro news.