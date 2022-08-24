- Occidental Petroleum stock spikes on oil price moves.
- OXY stock closes at a 4-year high as stock breaks May highs.
- OXY is one of Warren Buffet's recent additions to his Berkshire portfolio.
Occidental Petroleum (OXY) stock moved higher on Tuesday in line with a bullish move by oil prices. Crude oil has fallen notably in recent weeks as fears of a global recession saw investors pare back estimates for global oil demand. Oil peaked at $129 in March after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but it began this week at $89 before closing Tuesday at $94.
Also read: Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Deep Dive: Falling oil prices result in a HOLD rating with a $94 price target
Occidental Petroleum stock news
Warren Buffet has taken an ever-increasing bet on OXY stock, which itself is mostly a bet on rising oil prices. The chart below demonstrates how this may already be out of whack. OXY stock has kept on rising despite the recent fall in oil prices. This may have to do with Buffet himself continuing to buy OXY stock but also from copycat investors looking to ride the great man's coattails. Last week it was widely reported that Berkshire Hathway has received regulatory approval to buy up to 50% of Occidental. This resulted in a 10% rise for OXY stock last Friday.
Berkshire owns about 20% of Occidental according to our estimates. Speculation has grown that Buffet may look to acquire Occidental outright after getting this approval. He already reportedly gets along well with OXY CEO Vicky Hollub and has reportedly worked previously with her on Occidental buying Anadarko. When commenting on his initial stake, according to CNBC, Buffet said,
What Vicki Hollub was saying made nothing but sense, and I decided that it was a good place to put Berkshire’s money.
OXY stock versus oil (orange line), daily
Occidental Petroleum stock forecast
Technically, the Buffet frenzy may be artificially inflating OXY stock. The chart below shows its performance versus Chevron (CVX) and Exxon (XOM). OXY stock has massively outperformed them, nearly double the return. This is despite 2022 being a hugely positive year for oil stocks, so OXY looks to have moved too far.
However, when Warren Buffet puts his money down, it means business. OXY has been a top stock among amateur investors and retail traders since the news first broke of the Berkshire Hathaway stake. News of approval to buy up to 50% of Occidental is likely to keep any dip to a minimum before being snapped up. Speculation is mounting that Buffet could look to buy all of Occidental.
OXY versus Chevron (orange line) and Exxon Mobil (blue line) % gain
Technically speaking, OXY stock has advanced too far relative to the oil price and relative to competitors. Yes, it does have a head start in carbon capture and will benefit more than legacy oil majors from the recent Inflation Reduction Act, but this is future cash flow.
Right now we have an interesting double top in place, but OXY stock will likely spike higher. If not, double tops are strongly bearish formations. OXY is trending strongly and is comfortably above the 200-day moving average. It is clearly overbought relative to oil and the sector in my view, so it may be time to wait and buy the dip.
CNBC has quoted David Kass from the University of Maryland saying Buffet's average purchase price is $60.37.
“I think it is likely that Buffett will buy the whole thing eventually. The 50% limit may have been set to receive FERC approval for a non-controlling stake. He clearly plans to purchase additional shares. So far his maximum purchase price has been $60.37 per share".
It remains to be seen how much higher Buffet will pay and what his ultimate valuation of the OXY stock is. My own view is that it is too high at current levels, but dips back into the low $60s look tempting. This is the high volume area and so a key support level.
OXY daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats toward 0.9900 after US data
EUR/USD remains under bearish pressure on Wednesday and continues to push lower toward 0.9920. The data from the US showed that Durable Goods Orders Ex-Defense rose by 1.2% in July, helping the dollar preserve its strength ahead of Pending Home Sales data.
GBP/USD drops to fresh daily lows below 1.1800
GBP/USD has lost its traction and declined to a fresh daily low below 1.1760 in the early American session on Wednesday. The upbeat Durable Goods Orders data from the US seems to be supporting the greenback as investors await July housing data.
Gold retreats below $1,750 as US yields rebound Premium
After having climbed above $1,750 earlier in the day, gold reversed its direction and dropped toward $1,740 in the second half of the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% after US data, not allowing XAU/USD to regain its traction.
Whales abandon Shiba Inu for this hot altcoin, earn 150% in profits
Chiliz Chain 2.0, a layer-2, has announced the releases of its public testnet, fueling a rally in CHZ price. The Chiliz network upgrade is divided into several phases that have their own significance.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!