- Occidental Petroleum stock soars as it Buffet buys big.
- OXY stock is up 50% in the last month as oil prices surge.
- OXY stock gains followers as traders rush to follow Buffet's lead.
Occidental Petroleum stock (OXY) continues to trade higher as the Sage of Omaha backs the company by revealing a large stake. Warren Buffet has now bought nearly 15% of Occidental as Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) bought more stock in the US oil giant last week. With oil prices continuing to surge on geopolitical tensions, traders are rushing to copy trade the most legendary investor of them all.
Occidental Petroleum Stock News: Buffet back for more
Last week Warren Buffet reportedly bought another 18.1 million shares in OXY stock through Berkshire to take its stake in Occidental up to 14.6%. Berkshire now owns over $7 billion worth of OXY stock or 136.4 million shares after last week's additions. What prompted Buffet to step into OXY stock? He said he bought the stock after listening to the last earnings conference call.
Revenues for 2021 neared $26 billion for OXY, an increase from $17.38 billion a year earlier. Gross Profit hit $16 billion, up from $9.3 billion the year previously. Occidental's gross margin is over 60% when the sector average is closer to 40%. Interestingly, while Warren Buffet has been building a stake, it appears another legendary investor Carl Icahn has been reducing his stake in Occidental (OXY). Icahn has reportedly made $2 billion on his Occidental investment. Icahn is known as an activist investor who tries to restructure a company by taking a large stake and then influencing its board and structure of the business. This can involve changing the board or stripping out parts of the business. Carl Icahn says Occidental now is a bet on oil prices, and there is no more activism for him to do there.
Occidental Petroleum Stock Forecast: OXY follows oil price
As Carl Icahn mentioned, this one is a play on oil prices. As we can see from the long-term chart below, we have overlapped the oil price and OXY. Going back to the financial crisis in 2008, we can see the strong correlation between the oil price and OXY stock price. The price of OXY has lagged the oil price in recent years, and could it be that Buffet has identified this? He said that after reading the last earnings presentation, that it persuaded him to take a position in the stock though he is long familiar with Occidental. He helped Occidental in its pursuit of Anadarko back in 2019 by taking a preferred stock position in OXY. Berkshire Hathaway committed to a $10 billion preferred stock investment in OXY if it was successful in its takeover of Anadarko. The preferred stock carried a nice 8% dividend and a warrant to purchase up to 80 million shares in OXY at a strike price of $62.50 per share, according to CNBC.
Carl Icahn was very critical of this deal, saying in a letter to shareholders in 2019: “Buffett figuratively took [CEO Vicki Hollub] to the cleaners ... The Buffett deal was like taking candy from a baby, and amazingly [Hollub] even thanked him publicly for it!"
OXY stock chart, daily versus WTI Crude futures, daily
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces from weekly lows, upside limited
EUR/USD struggles to recover above the 1.1000 level after flirting with the weekly low at 1.0960. US indexes remain in the red and with a sour tone, reflecting the dismal market’s mood, and maintaining the upside limited.
GBP/USD recovers 1.3200, lacks follow-through
GBP/USD is slowly recovering the ground lost after the release of discouraging UK inflation figures and budget announcement, downwardly revising tax growth expectations to 3.8% from 6%.
Gold climbs back above $1,930 level amid cautious market mood
Gold regained traction on Wednesday amid the lack of progress in the Russia-Ukraine peace talks. The Fed’s hawkish outlook, elevated US bond yields could act as a headwind for the precious metal.
Breaking: Cardano price surpasses $1 for the first time in over a month
Cardano price has gained enough bullish pressure to break through the psychological $1 resistance barrier. This is the first time in over a month that ADA is able to overcome such a significant hurdle.
TLRY $6, $6.50 calls expiring on Friday jump 200%
Tilray stock is trading up 4.2% at $5.92 about 45 minutes into Wednesday's session. Shares spiked up to $6.30 at the open but have steadily lost ground as the session has progressed.