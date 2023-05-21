NZIER: Shadow Board is divided over whether the Reserve Bank should increase the OCR in May

“The Shadow Board is divided over whether the Reserve Bank should increase the Official Cash Rate (OCR) in the May Monetary Policy Statement,” said the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER) in its latest report. The update becomes important for the NZD/USD traders ahead of this week’s Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) monetary policy meeting announcements.
Key quotes
A larger number of Shadow Board members viewed an OCR increase of 25 basis points to 5.50 percent is warranted, given domestic inflation pressures remain high and the upside risk to inflation due to the weather events earlier this year.
The rest of the Shadow Board members recommend the Reserve Bank should keep the OCR at 5.25 percent.
There was a divergence in views amongst the Shadow Board on where the OCR should be in twelve months.
They reflect the different concerns held by the Shadow Board members about the economic outlook for the coming year.
Recent developments, such as weaker Government tax revenue and consumer spending, and continued declines in business profitability, point to a slowing in the New Zealand economy.
Two members also pointed out the potential upside risk to inflation from rising net migration inflows and any new fiscal stimulus in the new Budget, which the Reserve Bank should keep their eyes on.
NZD/USD rises
Despite the mixed conclusion from NZIER, NZD/USD picks up bids to refresh intraday high near 0.6275 amid hawkish RBNZ expectations, as well as the US Dollar pullback amid fears of no US debt ceiling deal.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD sees upside above 0.6650 as US Biden calls Republicans’ offer unacceptable
The AUD/USD pair is making efforts for climbing above the immediate resistance of 0.6650 in the early Asian session. The Aussie asset is expected to witness further upside above 0.6650 as investors are worried that the US debt ceiling raise issues are going through their worst phases.
EUR/USD rebounds from 1.0800 as Biden-McCarthy to discuss US debt-ceiling again on Monday
The EUR/USD pair has shown a sharp recovery from near the round-level support of 1.0800 in the early Tokyo session. The major currency pair has shown resilience around 1.0800 as the US debt-ceiling talks didn’t display positive developments on the weekend.
Gold rebound hinges on US debt ceiling talks, inflation clues and Fed Minutes
Gold price picks up bids to extend Friday’s corrective bounce off seven-week low as it benefits from the United States debt ceiling drama, as well as mixed comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell, ahead of the key data/events.
Terra Luna Classic price needs consolidate for longer before LUNC triggers a quick rally
Terra Luna Classic price action over the last three months has resulted in a bullish setup. However, investors need to be cautious as the current market outlook looks like it could go either way.
Week ahead – RBNZ, Fed minutes, UK and US inflation, flash PMIs to headline packed week
The RBNZ looks set to raise rates for a 12th time in the coming week, while inflation figures out of the United Kingdom and United States will be crucial in shaping rate hike expectations.