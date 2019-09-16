NZIER: NZD and interest rate outlook has been revised lower

The New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER) published its latest forecasts on New Zealand’s economy and the domestic currency, with the key highlights found below.
Activity indicators suggest annual GDP growth could slow to around 2 percent over the coming year.
Annual growth in GDP is now expected to be 2.3 percent for the year to March 2020, before picking up to 2.7 percent in the subsequent year.
Upward revision to the outlook for public consumption through to 2021.
Expectations of weaker growth in household spending, investment and exports over the next two years.
Trade war between the US and China far from resolved, the heightened uncertainty is expected to weigh on export demand.
Employment growth forecasts have been revised slightly higher.
Expectations of the unemployment rate are broadly unchanged from the previous quarter.
The New Zealand dollar (NZD) and interest rate outlook has also been revised lower in the wake of the surprise 50 basis point cut to the Official Cash Rate (OCR) in August.
Despite the forecasts downgrade by NZIER, the Kiwi manages to defend the bids near 0.6380 region amid a massive surge in oil prices. Oil prices rocketed as much as 15% in early trades following weekend reports that the Saudi oil and gas facilities were attacked by Houthi drones.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Mildly bid, but bull reversal remains elusive
EUR/USD is currently trading at 1.1078, representing marginal gains on the day amid oil price spike. The currency pair on Friday faced rejection at the resistance of the trendline connecting June 25 and Aug. 13 highs.
GBP/USD: Brexit optimism keeps bulls in the drivers’ seat
The GBP/USD pair has advanced for a second consecutive week, reaching Friday 1.2505, its highest since last July, and settling not far below this last. Fading odds for a hard-Brexit continue to underpin the Pound.
USD/JPY gaps down -0.5% in the Asian open on risk-off flows
USD/JPY gapped down to 107.44 on Monday’s open as risk appetite is diminished following the attack on Saudi Arabia. USD/JPY is currently trading at 107.60 having ranged between 107.44 and 107.91, falling over 0.5%.
Gold prices shot higher by over 1% in risk-off start to the week
Gold prices have shot higher in the open this week due to the increased tensions in the Middle East following the attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil and gas facilities in Abqaiq which has suspended half of the kingdom’s processing.
The good, the bad and the extremely ugly crypto
XRP is in a borderline situation and with little room for doubt. Bitcoin demonstrates its power and positions itself as the emerging leader. Ethereum is in an intermediate situation, far from risk but also from opportunity.