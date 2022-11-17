- NZDUSD has picked bids from 0.6120 amid obscurity in the market sentiment.
- The DXY is displaying a volatile performance and has surrendered intraday gains.
- The 10-year US Treasury yields have eased to 3.71% despite hawkish commentary from Fed’s Daly.
The NZDUSD pair has witnessed buying interest after dropping to near 0.6120 in the Asian session. The asset has picked bids as the US dollar index (DXY) has turned volatile after facing selling pressure around the critical hurdle of 106.60. Market mood is displaying mixed cues as DXY has witnessed offers despite mounting geopolitical tensions between North Korea and the US.
It could be possible that market participants must be awaiting further development on North Korea-US noise for making informed decisions. The DXY has surrendered the majority of its intraday gains and is likely to remain on tenterhooks as US economic calendar has nothing much to offer this week.
Meanwhile, S&P500 futures are displaying topsy-turvy moves amid ambiguity in the risk impulse. The returns generated by long-term US government bonds have trimmed to 3.71% after printing an intraday high of 3.73%. Higher interest rate guidance by San Francisco Federal Reserve (Fed) President Mary Daly has failed to strengthen US yields.
Fed policymaker has considered a range of 4.75% - 5.25% as reasonable for the policy rate end-point. She further added that the central bank wants to see a slowdown in the economy to cool down the red-hot inflation.
On the NZ front, accelerating Covid-19 infections have not impacted the kiwi dollar much. Gita Gopinath, the first Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), at the Caixin Summit, cited that “Calibrating China's zero-COVID strategy to mitigate the country's economic impact will be critical to sustain and balance the recovery,” This might impact recovery in the antipodean ahead.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6135
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29
|Today daily open
|0.6153
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5888
|Daily SMA50
|0.5822
|Daily SMA100
|0.6019
|Daily SMA200
|0.6318
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6195
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6129
|Previous Weekly High
|0.613
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5841
|Previous Monthly High
|0.5874
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5512
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6154
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.617
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6123
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6093
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6056
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6189
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6225
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6255
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBPUSD recovers toward 1.1900, eyes on UK budget
GBPUSD has managed to erase its daily losses and turned flat on the day at around 1.1900 heading into the European session on Thursday. British Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will present the Autumn Budget to parliament later in the day.
EURUSD stays below 1.0400 ahead of EU inflation data
EURUSD moves up and down in a tight channel below 1.0400 early Thursday while waiting for the next catalyst. October Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices will be featured in the European docket ahead of mid-tier data releases from the US and Fedspeak.
Gold tumbles to near $1,760 as risk aversion escalates
Gold price has witnessed a steep fall after surrendering the critical support of $1,770.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal has tumbled to near $1,763.00 as investors are turning risk-averse after North Korea warns the US that it will face ruthless military activity against its joint drills in its region.
Can XRP price trigger a 35% upswing as Coinbase joins Ripple’s fight against SEC?
XRP price action last week was disappointing as it slid below a significant support level, flipping it into a blockade. As seen between June and September, the altcoin faced immense selling pressure from the said hurdle that hindered bullish breakout attempts multiple times.
UK’s autumn budget eyed
Early European hours observed UK inflation data hit the wires. Inflation is now in excess of five times the BoE's target; the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) jumped 11.1%, clocking a 41-year pinnacle.