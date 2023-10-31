NZD/USD wobbles on employment change miss, testing 0.5800

- New Zealand Employment Change misses expectations, looses jobs instead of meager gain.
- RBNZ Financial Stability Report reveals little new for investors to chew on.
- Broader market will shift attention to Wednesday's upcoming Fed rate call.
The NZD/USD saw mild declines on Tuesday as broad-market sentiment tips in favor of the US Dollar (USD), taking the Kiwi (NZD) down from opening bids near 0.5840 after hitting a new, albeit minor high for the week near 0.5860.
The Kiwi's downside pressure is set to continue through Wednesday as New Zealand saw an unexpected contraction in employment figures and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) Financial Stability Report (FSR) revealed little of note for investors to be concerned about.
New Zealand's Employment Change for the 3rd quarter unexpectedly contracted, printing at -0.2% against the previous quarter's 1% gain, missing the forecast 0.4% that NZD traders expected. Despite the miss, NZ's overall Employment Rate printed at expectations, coming in at the forecast 3.9% against the 2nd quarter's 3.6%, so overall market effect was restrained.
RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr delivered the NZ central bank's latest FSR, with the RBNZ head noting that significant risks remain on the horizon as New Zealand households and businesses continue to grapple with higher debt servicing costs. The NZ financial system is still adjusting to a higher-rate environment, and the RBNZ looks unlikely to raise rates any time soon as the central bank remains leery of potential declines or deterioration in asset quality.
Markets will now turn their eyes to Wednesday's Federal Reserve (Fed) rate call, where markets are expecting the US central bank to keep rates where they are, but investor bets of one last 25-basis-point rate hike to close out the year are on the rise in the face of firm US economic data and sticky inflation metrics that refuse to decline on-pace with market expectations.
NZD/USD Technical Outlook
The Kiwi continues to waffle into the low end of the charts, but there's only so far the NZD can fall, and the pair is struggling to extend further declines below 0.5800 despite broad-market US Dollar strength.
Bullish recovery still sees significant technical resistance, with the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) descending into the 0.5900 handle region, and the NZD/USD continues to test the waters on the low end of 2023's prices.
NZD/USD Daily Chart
NZD/USD Technical Levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5808
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0035
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.60
|Today daily open
|0.5843
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.59
|Daily SMA50
|0.5918
|Daily SMA100
|0.6032
|Daily SMA200
|0.6131
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5846
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5805
|Previous Weekly High
|0.5874
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5772
|Previous Monthly High
|0.605
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5847
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.583
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.582
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5816
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.579
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5775
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5858
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5873
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.5899
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD gains traction above 0.6400 ahead of Australian trade data
The AUD/USD pair gains momentum above the 0.6400 mark during the early Asian trading hours on Thursday. The pair attracts some buyers following the FOMC pause and mixed US economic data. The pair currently trade around 0.6409, gaining 0.25% on the day. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) faces some selling pressure near 106.67 after retreating from the weekly highs of 107.11.
EUR/USD rebounds boosted by a weaker Dollar after the FOMC meeting Premium
The US Dollar weakened after the Fed held rates steady and maintained a tightening bias, in line with expectations. Lower Treasury yields and risk appetite weighed on the Greenback. EUR/USD rebounded after trading momentarily below 1.0520, rising above 1.0560.
Gold struggles to hold above $1,980 despite falling yields
Gold lost its traction and fell to the $1,980 area. Although the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 2% on the day, the broad-based US Dollar strength following the Fed's decision to leave the policy rate unchanged doesn't allow XAU/USD to stage a rebound.
Fed pauses interest rate hikes for second time in a row, Bitcoin price still tethered to $34,600
The Federal Reserve (Fed) has decided to pause interest rate hikes for October, the second time in a row, meeting the expectations of many at 5.25% - 5.50%. The development is a paradigm shift, relative to the past year, when the central bank aggressively tightened monetary policy in a bid to fight inflation.
Dow Jones Industrial Average gains as Fed keeps interest rates unchanged
The DJIA crept up from flat to a gain of 0.3% following the Federal Reserve's decision to keep the fed funds rate in a range of 5.25% to 5.5%. The tone of the central bank's FOMC statement was moderate, but the Fed did say, "inflation remains elevated."