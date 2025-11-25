The NZD/USD pair remains weak near 0.5605 during the early Asian trading hours on Tuesday. The expectations of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) rate cut at the November meeting on Wednesday drag the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) lower against the Greenback. The US ADP Employment Change Weekly, Retail Sales, and Producer Price reports will be closely watched later on Tuesday.

Economists widely anticipate the New Zealand central bank to trim its Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 basis points (bps) on Wednesday, bringing it to 2.25%. The RBNZ could leave the door open for further reductions in 2026 if the economy stumbles. The dovish stance of the RBNZ could exert some selling pressure on the Kiwi in the near term. “Our base case is that November will bring the last OCR cut, but the risk remains for further easing in 2026,” said Nick Tuffley, chief economist at ASB Bank in Auckland.

Meanwhile, traders raise their bets that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut the interest rate in its December meeting, which weighs on the Greenback and might cap the downside for the pair. Markets are now pricing in nearly an 80% odds of a Fed interest rate cut of a quarter-point next month, up from 30% probability last week, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Traders will take more cues from the mixed economic signals and the delayed release of key inflation data. The US PPI inflation and Retail Sales data are due on Tuesday. Any signs of softer inflation could boost hopes for Fed rate cuts. This, in turn, could weigh on the US Dollar (USD) against the NZD.