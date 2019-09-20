NZD/USD weakens farther below 0.6300 handle, back closer to multi-year lows

- The pair remains under some heavy selling pressure for the third straight day.
- Trade pessimism/cautious mood further collaborated to the pair’s weaker tone.
- The ongoing slide seemed rather unaffected by some renewed USD selling bias.
The NZD/USD pair added to its recent losses and has moved well within the striking distance of multi-year lows, set earlier this September.
The pair extended its recent sharp pullback from mid-0.6800s, or near one-month tops, and remained under some heavy selling pressure for the third consecutive session on Friday - also marking its seventh day of fall in the previous eight.
Trade pessimism offset weaker USD
The market reaction to Thursday's upbeat release of New-Zealand second-quarter GDP growth figures turned out to be rather short-lived, with renewed trade pessimism exerting some follow-through downward pressure on the Kiwi.
The overnight contradicting statement by two White House advisers, followed by China’s warning to the US for its intervention in the Hong Kong issue raised doubts over any breakthrough from the upcoming talks in early-October.
This coupled with the prevalent cautious mood, amid a further escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, further collaborated towards driving flows away from perceived riskier currencies - like the New-Zealand Dollar.
Meanwhile, the ongoing downward trajectory seemed rather unaffected by some renewed selling bias around the US Dollar, which remained on the defensive on the back of sliding US Treasury bond yields and despite a hawkish rate cut by the Fed.
It will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to attract any buying interest at lower levels or the ongoing downfall marks the resumption of the prior/well-established bearish trend amid absent market-moving economic releases from the US.
Later during the US session, a scheduled speech by Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren might influence the USD price dynamics and contribute towards providing some impetus on the last trading day of the week.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6276
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.40
|Today daily open
|0.6301
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6365
|Daily SMA50
|0.6486
|Daily SMA100
|0.6539
|Daily SMA200
|0.666
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6334
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6298
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6452
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6372
|Previous Monthly High
|0.659
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6283
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6312
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.632
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6288
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6275
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6252
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6324
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6347
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.636
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looking for a new direction amid contradicting reports about trade talks
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1050, within familiar ranges. Two White House advisers expressed contradicting accounts of US-Sino trade talks, causing confusion. Germany is mulling green fiscal stimulus.
GBP/USD retreats from highs as EU pours cold water on Brexit hopes
GBP/USD has dropped off the two-month highs of 1.2582 as EU officials cast doubts about the seriousness of the new UK proposals on Brexit. Earlier, EC President Juncker sent sterling soaring with his optimism.
USD/JPY trades with modest losses, below 108.00 handle
The USD/JPY pair remained under some selling pressure for the second consecutive session on Friday and added to the previous session post-BoJ losses.
Gold climbs further beyond $1500 mark, lacks follow-through
Gold edged higher for the second consecutive session on Friday, albeit remained well within a familiar trading range held over the past two weeks or so.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Ethereum points to the Moon as Bitcoin takes a break
ETH/USD exceeds $220 and is bidding to lead the market. Bitcoin sets a bear trap and recaptures $10,000. XRP stalls between technical levels and fails to consolidate $0.30.