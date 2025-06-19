- NZD/USD edges lower to around 0.5990 in Friday’s early Asian session.
- Rising geopolitical tensions boost the US Dollar, a safe-haven currency.
- The upbeat New Zealand's GDP data might cap the Kiwi’s downside.
The NZD/USD pair loses ground to near 0.5990 during the early Asian session on Friday. The US Dollar (USD) strengthens against the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) amid rising fears over a potential spread of the conflict in the Middle East. Traders brace for the People’s Bank of China’s (PBoC) interest rate decision and the US Philly Fed Manufacturing Index later on Friday.
The conflict between Israel and Iran has entered its seventh day as two countries carried out further air attacks on Thursday. White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said that US President Donald Trump will decide within two weeks whether to strike Iran. Concerns over potential US involvement in the Israel-Iran air war boost the safe-haven flows, benefitting the Greenback.
The US Federal Reserve (Fed) left its key borrowing rate unchanged in a range between 4.25%-4.50% at its June meeting on Wednesday. Fed officials retained projections for two quarter-point rate reductions this year.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled a cautious note about further easing ahead, saying that he expects "meaningful" inflation ahead as a result of Trump's aggressive trade tariffs. The hawkish tone from the Fed contributes to the USD’s upside and creates a tailwind for the pair in the near term.
On the other hand, the stronger-than-expected New Zealand’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report might help limit the Kiwi’s losses. New Zealand's economy grew faster than expected in the first quarter (Q1), rising by 0.8% QoQ versus 0.5% prior (revised from 0.7%). This reading came in above the market consensus of 0.7%.
New Zealand Dollar FAQs
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), also known as the Kiwi, is a well-known traded currency among investors. Its value is broadly determined by the health of the New Zealand economy and the country’s central bank policy. Still, there are some unique particularities that also can make NZD move. The performance of the Chinese economy tends to move the Kiwi because China is New Zealand’s biggest trading partner. Bad news for the Chinese economy likely means less New Zealand exports to the country, hitting the economy and thus its currency. Another factor moving NZD is dairy prices as the dairy industry is New Zealand’s main export. High dairy prices boost export income, contributing positively to the economy and thus to the NZD.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) aims to achieve and maintain an inflation rate between 1% and 3% over the medium term, with a focus to keep it near the 2% mid-point. To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the RBNZ will increase interest rates to cool the economy, but the move will also make bond yields higher, increasing investors’ appeal to invest in the country and thus boosting NZD. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken NZD. The so-called rate differential, or how rates in New Zealand are or are expected to be compared to the ones set by the US Federal Reserve, can also play a key role in moving the NZD/USD pair.
Macroeconomic data releases in New Zealand are key to assess the state of the economy and can impact the New Zealand Dollar’s (NZD) valuation. A strong economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for NZD. High economic growth attracts foreign investment and may encourage the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to increase interest rates, if this economic strength comes together with elevated inflation. Conversely, if economic data is weak, NZD is likely to depreciate.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) tends to strengthen during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and are optimistic about growth. This tends to lead to a more favorable outlook for commodities and so-called ‘commodity currencies’ such as the Kiwi. Conversely, NZD tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD approaches the 200-day SMA
AUD/USD succumbed to the resumption of the strong selling pressure on Thursday, fading the previous day’s uptick and slipping back to the area of two-week lows near 0.6440. The slightly better tone in the US Dollar and poor prints from the Australian jobs report weighed down on the Aussie.
EUR/USD: Bulls need to clear 1.1630
EUR/USD navigated a narrow range around the 1.1480 zone on Thursday amid an inconclusive day in the Greenback, increasing geopolitical concerns in the Middle East and thin trade conditions following the US Juneteenth federal holiday.
Gold appears sidelined around $3,370
Gold now treads water near the $3,370 zone per troy punce as the NA session draws to a close on Thursday. The precious metal continues to closely follow the continuous geopolitical effervescence, thin trading circumstances, and a minor increase in the US Dollar.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP downtrend targets $1.80 amid muted trading activity
Ripple (XRP) has upheld a technical bearish picture, trading at around $2.15 at the time of writing on Thursday. The subdued price action mirrors a quiet sentiment and the lack of conviction in the broader cryptocurrency market to sustain recovery.
In the Eurozone, inflation is also a monetary phenomenon
Monetary aggregates continue to be closely monitored by the European Central Bank (ECB), a sign that, despite the passage of time and the increasing complexity of financing circuits, quantitative theory remains relevant.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.