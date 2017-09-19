NZD/USD: upward grind and again knocking on the door of topside resistance - ANZ

NZD/USD: upward grind and again knocking on the door of topside resistance - ANZBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at ANZ point out that it has been an upward grind for kiwi over the past 24 hours and it is again knocking on the door of topside resistance.
Key Quotes
“This has surprised us, as New Zealand’s election remains too close to call. That said, it also reflects a softer USD ahead of a key FOMC meeting tomorrow morning (and the threat of another hurricane). With local GDP figures out tomorrow as well, and the last leader’s debate tonight, there are still plenty of catalysts to throw it around.”
“Support 0.7230 Resistance 0.7330”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.