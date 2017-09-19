NZD/USD: upward grind and again knocking on the door of topside resistance - ANZ

Analysts at ANZ point out that it has been an upward grind for kiwi over the past 24 hours and it is again knocking on the door of topside resistance.

Key Quotes

“This has surprised us, as New Zealand’s election remains too close to call. That said, it also reflects a softer USD ahead of a key FOMC meeting tomorrow morning (and the threat of another hurricane). With local GDP figures out tomorrow as well, and the last leader’s debate tonight, there are still plenty of catalysts to throw it around.”

“Support 0.7230 Resistance 0.7330”