NZD/USD: Under pressure below 0.6000, registers three-day losing streak

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD remains on the back foot while reversing pullback from the previous day’s low.
  • New Zealand Treasury anticipated a 10% contraction in Q2 2020 GDP.
  • Mixed Aussie data, coronavirus fears exert additional downside pressure.

Despite bouncing off the intra-day low of 0.5926, NZD/USD marks 0.17% losses while taking rounds to 0.5950/55 amid the early Asian session on Wednesday. In addition to the on-going fears concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19), downbeat comments from the New Zealand Treasury also weighed on the pair off-late.

Earlier during the day, comments from the New Zealand Finance Minister Grant Robertson raised fears of the virus pandemic on the economy. The Treasury not only anticipated a yearly contraction of 10% in Q2 2020 GDP but also expected a double-digit unemployment rate versus the 4.0% latest.

Before that, mixed activity numbers from Australia and US President Donald Trump’s threat signaling tough two weeks ahead exerted downside pressure on the pair. The kiwi traders should also know that the Fed offered additional helpline avail short-term US dollar purchases to the global central banks the previous day.

It should also be noted that the market’s risk-tone remains under pressure with the S&P 500 Futures following Wall Street’s footsteps and mark losses of near 1.0% by the press time.

Moving on, a lack of major data could keep markets looking for virus headlines for fresh impulse. Analysts at the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) said, “We remain more constructive on the NZD than on many other currencies on the food exporter thematic, but the NZD has never done well during synchronized global slowdowns and large-scale QE does risk capital outflows.”

Technical analysis

21-day SMA near 0.6020 and the recent high around 0.6070 guards the pair’s immediate upside.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.5949
Today Daily Change -60 pips
Today Daily Change % -1.00%
Today daily open 0.6009
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6042
Daily SMA50 0.6277
Daily SMA100 0.6418
Daily SMA200 0.6436
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6064
Previous Daily Low 0.5983
Previous Weekly High 0.607
Previous Weekly Low 0.5589
Previous Monthly High 0.6504
Previous Monthly Low 0.6192
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6014
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6033
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.5973
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5938
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5893
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6054
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6099
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6134

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD attempts recovery near 0.6150 despite broad US dollar strength, sluggish risk-tone

AUD/USD attempts recovery near 0.6150 despite broad US dollar strength, sluggish risk-tone

AUD/USD takes rounds to the upper end of the latest trading range while flashing 0.6150 as a quote at the start of Wednesday’s Asian session. The pair paid a little heed to Australia’s second-tier activity data in search of more clues from the upcoming figures. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY: Advancing within range, 109.25 at sight

USD/JPY: Advancing within range, 109.25 at sight

Fear eases, but the pandemic crisis keeps deepening worldwide. Global indexes in recovery mode, US Treasury yields still depressed. USD/JPY recovers from Fibonacci support, bullish potential moderate.

USD/JPY News

Gold marks fresh lows in disjointed markets, despite risk-off NY session

Gold marks fresh lows in disjointed markets, despite risk-off NY session

Gold slides despite a risk-off end to the quarter in disjointed markets. Gold marked a fresh low on Wall Street during Tuesday's session following a series of offers and despite a risk-off session, (for the most part) and the US dollar losing traction into the end of the quarter.

Gold News

WTI struggles around $20.00, refreshed multi-year low on huge API build

WTI struggles around $20.00, refreshed multi-year low on huge API build

WTI bounces off fresh 18+ years low while taking rounds to $20.00 amid the early Wednesday morning in Asia. Even so, the energy benchmark remains under pressure amid increasing supply and likely reduction in demand.

Oil News

Oil prices are poor predictors of recession

Oil prices are poor predictors of recession

In the last four decades crude oil price movement in the half year before a recession shows little indication the commodity anticipated the coming slowdown. WTI has fallen 66% since January 7 to its lowest price in 18 years.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures