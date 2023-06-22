NZD/USD turns south during Powell’s testimony

- The NZD/USD reversed its course during the American session, falling from a high of 0.6222 to 0.6180.
- The US reported mixed mid-tier data.
- Chair Powell’s hawkish remarks during his second-day testimony before the US Congress boosted US yields.
On Thursday, the NZD/USD cleared daily gains, which saw the pair jumping to a daily high of 0.6222 past the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). However. it failed to consolidate above it and retreated to 0.6180. In that sense, hawkish remarks by Jerome Powell during his testimony before the US Senate fueled US bond yields and helped the Greenback gain traction. On the New Zealand side, no relevant reports will be released on Thursday.
Investors bet on higher rate hikes by the Fed following Chair Powell’s testimony
In his appearance before the US Senate's Banking, House, and Urban Affairs Committee, Powell reiterated that the central bank has a considerable distance to cover. He provided reassurance that monetary policy remains effective in its efforts to combat inflation. Chair Powell also confirmed that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) generally believes that raising rates once more this year and potentially twice more would be appropriate. As a reaction, the 2-year bond yield jumped to its highest level since March to 4.8% and gave further traction to the USD.
On the other hand, the US Bureau of Census Analysis revealed 260K Jobless Claims for the week ending June 16, slightly exceeding the expected 262,000. Additionally, the Chicago Fed National Activity index contracted by 0.15 in May vs the consensus of 0, and Existing Home Sales reached 4.3M, surpassing the consensus estimate of 4.25M, indicating resilience in the housing sector.
Attention now turns to the release of the S&P Global PMIs on Friday, where investors will get a clear outlook regarding the US economy’s health.
NZD/USD Levels to watch
According to the daily chart, the NZD/USD holds a neutral outlook for the short term as indicators have turned flat but slightly tilted to the downside. In addition, the 20-,100- and 200-day Simple Moving Averages are converging towards the 0.6150 levels and potential bullish or bearish crosses may determine the short-term trajectory.
On the downside, support levels line up at the 200- and 20-day SMAs at 0.6153 and 0.6118 respectively, followed then by the 0.6100 area. On the upside, the 100-day SMA at 0.6205, the daily high at 0.6222 and the 0.6250 area stand as short-term resistances.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6178
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.39
|Today daily open
|0.6202
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6114
|Daily SMA50
|0.6177
|Daily SMA100
|0.621
|Daily SMA200
|0.6154
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6219
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6156
|Previous Weekly High
|0.625
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6076
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6385
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5985
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6195
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.618
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6166
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6129
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6103
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6229
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6255
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6292
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
