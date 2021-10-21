NZD/USD turns south after hitting multi-month tops, below 0.7200

- NZD/USD witnessed a modest pullback from multi-month tops touched earlier this Thursday.
- A softer risk tone, elevated bond yields benefitted the safe-haven USD and exerted pressure.
- Rising bets for an additional RBNZ rate hike warrants caution for aggressive bearish traders.
The NZD/USD pair extended its retracement slide from multi-month lows and was last seen hovering near the lower end of the daily trading range, around the 0.7175 region.
Having climbed to the highest level since June 11 earlier this Thursday, the NZD/USD pair witnessed an intraday turnaround from the 0.7220 area amid a modest pickup in the US dollar demand. Fresh worries about a credit crunch in China's real estate sector tempered investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets. This, in turn, assisted the safe-haven USD to stage a modest bounce from over three-week lows and prompted some long-unwinding around the major.
The heavily indebted China Evergrande Group said on Wednesday that a $2.6 billion deal to sell the controlling stake in its property management business failed. The development took its toll on the global risk sentiment, which was evident from a generally weaker tone around the equity markets. Apart from this, the recent runaway rally in the US Treasury bond yields was seen as another factor that acted as a tailwind for the greenback.
The US bond yields have been scaling higher since late September amid prospects for an early policy tightening by the Fed. The FOMC meeting minutes released last Wednesday reaffirmed that the Fed remains on track to begin rolling back its massive pandemic-era stimulus as soon as November. The markets have also been pricing in the possibility of an interest rate hike in 2022 amid worries about a faster than expected rise in inflation.
That said, this week's US macro releases – Industrial Production and housing market data – pointed to weakening economic activity and moderated expectations for a more aggressive policy response by the Fed. This could keep a lid on any meaningful gains for the greenback and lend some support to the NZD/USD pair. This warrants some caution for bearish traders amid rising bets that the RBNZ will hike interest rates further to contain stubbornly high inflation.
Moreover, Thursday's pullback could still be attributed to some profit-taking against the backdrop of the recent strong rally of over 300 pips from the vicinity of the 0.6900 mark touched on October 13. This further makes it prudent to wait for a strong follow-through selling before confirming that the NZD/USD pair has topped out in the near term and positioning for any meaningful corrective slide.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket – featuring the releases of the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims. This, along with a scheduled speech by Fed Governor Christopher Waller and the US bond yields, might influence the USD later during the early North American session. Traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab some opportunities around the NZD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7177
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.35
|Today daily open
|0.7202
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6994
|Daily SMA50
|0.7012
|Daily SMA100
|0.7021
|Daily SMA200
|0.7101
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7209
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7146
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7078
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6912
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7171
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6859
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7185
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.717
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7162
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7123
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7099
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7225
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7249
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7288
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady around 1.1650 as dollar attempts a bounce
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1650, retracing from monthly highs of 1.1670. The US dollar catches a fresh bid amid a damp mood and rallying Treasury yields. ECB officials continue to please the doves. US Jobless Claims, Fedspeak in focus.
GBP/USD eases towards 1.3800 amid worsening mood
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3800 amid the worsening mood. Renewed fears over China Evergrande default lift the US dollar's haven demand. Softer UK inflation shakes off Nov BOE rate hike bets. Looming Brexit woes and rising Treasury yields weigh on the pair.
Will XAU/USD find acceptance above channel hurdle at $1791?
Gold price is clinging onto the recent recovery gains amid weaker USD. XAU/USD bulls remain wary as US Treasury yields keep rallying amid hawkish Fed.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB at edge of 20% ascent if bulls conquer last hurdle
Shiba Inu price is preparing for a 20% rally once it overcomes one last obstacle. SHIB needs to slice above the prevailing chart pattern’s neckline at $0.00002946 before ascending to the October 7 high.
Netflix Stock News and Forecast: Three reasons to sell (NFLX) after earnings
NFLX has been strong into earnings as investors digested the massive success of Squid Game and hoped this would feed through into very strong subscriber numbers. Netflix was out straight after the bell with earnings.