NZD/USD trades at fresh two-week lows above 0.6350 ahead of NFP

- US Dollar Index plummets below 97 on Friday.
- 10-year US T-bond yield slumps to fresh record lows to weigh on USD.
- Nonfarm Payrolls in US is expected to come in at +175K in February.
The NZD/USD pair extended its rally into a fifth straight day on Friday and touched its highest level in two weeks at 0.6373. As of writing, the pair was up 0.95% on the day at 0.6362.
DXY falls to the lowest level since March 2019
The heavy selling pressure surrounding the USD continues to dominate the FX market's action ahead of the weekend. Heightened fears over the coronavirus outbreak having a long-lasting impact on the global economy force investors to seek refuge.
With the 10-year US Treasury bond yield erasing more than 15% and renewing its all-time low below the 0.7% mark on Friday, the US Dollar Index (DXY) dropped below the 96 handle to provide a boost to the pair. At the moment, the DXY is at its lowest level in nearly a year at 95.80, losing 0.83% on a daily basis.
During the early trading hours of the American session, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the Nonfarm Payrolls data for February. Trade Balance figures will also be featured in the US economic docket.
Previewing the data, “payrolls probably slowed significantly after a mild-weather-assisted surge in January," said TD Securities analysts. "The weather was milder than usual in February as well, but not to the same degree as in January. Our 170K forecast allows for a 7K boost from temporary hiring for the 2020 census, consistent with weekly data released by the Census Bureau.”
US NFP Preview: 6 Major Banks expectations for February payrolls report.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6363
|Today Daily Change
|0.0061
|Today Daily Change %
|0.97
|Today daily open
|0.6302
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6353
|Daily SMA50
|0.6502
|Daily SMA100
|0.6483
|Daily SMA200
|0.6485
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6335
|Previous Daily Low
|0.628
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6359
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6192
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6504
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6192
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6314
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6301
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6276
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6251
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6221
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6331
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6361
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6386
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
