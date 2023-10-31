NZD/USD ticks lower after weaker Chinese PMIs, remains below mid-0.5800s

- A combination of factors exerts some pressure on NZD/USD during the Asian session.
- Hawkish Fed expectations and Elevated US bond yields help revive the USD demand.
- The disappointing Chinese PMIs further contribute to the modest intraday downtick.
The NZD/USD pair ticks lower during the Asian session on Tuesday and erodes a part of the previous day's positive move, though lacks follow-through. Spot prices remain on the defensive below mid-0.5800s and react little to the disappointing release of Chinese PMI prints.
Data published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) China’s official Manufacturing PMI unexpectedly fell into contraction territory in October and came in at 49.5 as compared to 50.2 in the previous month. Adding to this, the gauge for the services sector also fell short of consensus estimates and dropped to 50.6 from 51.7 in September. The data fueled uncertainty over the economic recovery in China, which, in turn, undermines antipodean currencies, including the New Zealand Dollar (NZD).
The US Dollar (USD), on the other hand, attracts some dip-buying on the back of elevated US Treasury bond yields, bolstered by hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations. This turns out to be another factor contributing to a mildly offered tone surrounding the NZD/USD pair. The downside, however, remains limited as traders seem reluctant to place aggressive bets and now look to the outcome of the highly-anticipated two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting before positioning for the near-term trajectory.
The US central bank is scheduled to announce its decision on Wednesday and is widely expected to maintain the status quo. The US economic resilience, along with still sticky inflation, however, keeps the door open for one more rate-hike by the end of this year. Hence, investors will closely scrutinise the accompanying policy statement and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks at the post-meeting press conference for cues about the future rate-hike path, which will provide some impetus to the NZD/USD pair.
Heading into the key central bank event risk, Tuesday's US economic docket – featuring the release of the Chicago PMI and the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index – will be looked upon for short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5836
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|0.5843
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.59
|Daily SMA50
|0.5918
|Daily SMA100
|0.6032
|Daily SMA200
|0.6131
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5846
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5805
|Previous Weekly High
|0.5874
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5772
|Previous Monthly High
|0.605
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5847
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.583
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.582
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5816
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.579
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5775
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5858
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5873
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.5899
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD gains traction above 0.6400 ahead of Australian trade data
The AUD/USD pair gains momentum above the 0.6400 mark during the early Asian trading hours on Thursday. The pair attracts some buyers following the FOMC pause and mixed US economic data. The pair currently trade around 0.6409, gaining 0.25% on the day. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) faces some selling pressure near 106.67 after retreating from the weekly highs of 107.11.
EUR/USD rebounds boosted by a weaker Dollar after the FOMC meeting Premium
The US Dollar weakened after the Fed held rates steady and maintained a tightening bias, in line with expectations. Lower Treasury yields and risk appetite weighed on the Greenback. EUR/USD rebounded after trading momentarily below 1.0520, rising above 1.0560.
Gold struggles to hold above $1,980 despite falling yields
Gold lost its traction and fell to the $1,980 area. Although the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 2% on the day, the broad-based US Dollar strength following the Fed's decision to leave the policy rate unchanged doesn't allow XAU/USD to stage a rebound.
Fed pauses interest rate hikes for second time in a row, Bitcoin price still tethered to $34,600
The Federal Reserve (Fed) has decided to pause interest rate hikes for October, the second time in a row, meeting the expectations of many at 5.25% - 5.50%. The development is a paradigm shift, relative to the past year, when the central bank aggressively tightened monetary policy in a bid to fight inflation.
Dow Jones Industrial Average gains as Fed keeps interest rates unchanged
The DJIA crept up from flat to a gain of 0.3% following the Federal Reserve's decision to keep the fed funds rate in a range of 5.25% to 5.5%. The tone of the central bank's FOMC statement was moderate, but the Fed did say, "inflation remains elevated."