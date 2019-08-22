NZD/USD technical analysis: Struggles near multi-year lows, well below 0.6400 handle

  • The NZD/USD pair remained under some selling pressure for the second consecutive session and weakened farther below the 0.6400 handle, hitting the lowest level since January 2016.
  • Over the past two weeks or so, the pair has been trending lower along a short-term descending channel formation on hourly charts - clearly pointing to a well-established near-term bearish trend.

Technical indicators on hourly charts have been gaining negative momentum and further reinforce the near-term bearish outlook, albeit slightly oversold conditions on the daily chart warrant some caution before placing any aggressive bets.
 
Hence, any subsequent slide seems more likely to find decent support near the lower end of the trend-channel – currently near the 0.6360 region – leaving little room for any further depreciating move amid relatively thin US economic docket.
 
However, any attempted recovery runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly near the top end of the trend-channel - currently around the 0.6415-20 region - which if cleared might prompt a short-covering move towards the key 0.6500 psychological mark.

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6378
Today Daily Change -0.0026
Today Daily Change % -0.41
Today daily open 0.6404
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6504
Daily SMA50 0.6594
Daily SMA100 0.6609
Daily SMA200 0.6711
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6424
Previous Daily Low 0.6395
Previous Weekly High 0.6475
Previous Weekly Low 0.6421
Previous Monthly High 0.6792
Previous Monthly Low 0.6543
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6406
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6413
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6391
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6379
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6362
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.642
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6437
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6449

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

