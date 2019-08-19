NZD/USD technical analysis: Remains vulnerable to retest multi-year lows

- The NZD/USD pair remained under some selling pressure for the second consecutive session on Monday and has now moved on the verge of breaking below the 0.6400 handle.
- The pair has been trending lower along a short-term descending trend-channel formation over the past 1-1/2 week or so, which clearly points to a well-established bearish trend.
Meanwhile, negative technical indicators on hourly charts reinforce prospects for a further near-term depreciating move, albeit slightly oversold conditions on the daily chart warrant some caution before placing any aggressive bearish bets.
Hence, any follow-through weakness below the mentioned handle is more likely to find decent support near the lower end of the trend-channel – currently near the 0.6380 region – closer to the post-RBNZ multi-year lows touched earlier this month.
On the flip side, any attempted recovery might continue to confront fresh supply near the 0.6445-50 region (trend-channel resistance), which if cleared might prompt some near-term short-covering move back towards reclaiming the key 0.6500 psychological mark.
NZD/USD 1-hourly chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6414
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|0.6428
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6552
|Daily SMA50
|0.6605
|Daily SMA100
|0.662
|Daily SMA200
|0.6717
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6452
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6422
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6475
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6421
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6792
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6543
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6433
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.644
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6416
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6404
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6387
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6446
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6463
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6475
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
