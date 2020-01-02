NZD/USD Technical Analysis: On the front foot despite soft China data

- NZD/USD remains inside the short-term rising channel even if China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI came in weaker than expected in December.
- July month high acts as immediate upside barrier whereas 61.8% Fibonacci retracement adds to the support.
NZD/USD stays mostly firm around 0.6730 amid the initial trading session on Thursday. The pair recently ignored downbeat manufacturing data from China while keeping then near-term bullish technical formation.
China’s December month Caixin Manufacturing PMI came in at 51.5 from 51.7 expected and 51.8 prior. However, the private manufacturing gauge still stood beyond 50 level for the fifth time in a raw.
As a result, prices are likely to head towards July month high of 0.6792 and then to 0.6800 round-figure during further upside. Even so, the week’s high near 0.6756 and the channel’s upper-line at 0.6775 can offer nearby resistances to the pair.
On the flip side, sellers will look for entry below the one-month-old rising channel’s support, at 0.6670 now.
In doing so, their target will be 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of July-October fall, at 0.6566. Though, August month high near 0.6590 can be considered as an intermediate halt during the declines.
NZD/USD daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6731
|Today Daily Change
|6 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09%
|Today daily open
|0.6725
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6621
|Daily SMA50
|0.649
|Daily SMA100
|0.6418
|Daily SMA200
|0.6522
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6741
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6719
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6712
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6597
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6756
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6424
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6727
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6733
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6716
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6706
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6694
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6738
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.675
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.676
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD little changed around 0.7020 on China Caixin PMI
AUD/USD keeps its range around 0.7020, little changed on downbeat China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI data. A deeper correction below 0.70 could be in the offing as the 4-hour chart reports a bearish RSI and MACD divergence.
USD/JPY under pressure as 2020 kicks in
USD/JPY is consolidating in the start of the New Year yet fragility which remains the bias, despite positive trade headlines. At the time of writing the pair is pressured below the 21-hour moving average and is likely offered on a technical outlook.
Trump bump, PBOC RRR cut
President Trump stated that the China deal is likely to be signed on January 15 and that P2 discussion would commence shortly after that. All of which should provide further impetus for traders to start the year off.
Gold heavy yet geopolitics dominate
Gold is a little weighted at this level, having started out 2020 crouching on the Sep. double tops. The yellow metal is trading at $1,518 at the time of writing having consolidated in a $1517/21 price range. The trade war will continue to be a mystery and a supportive factor for gold.
GBP/USD: Sellers lurk around 61.8% Fibonacci amid overbought RSI
GBP/USD trades modestly changed to 1.3255 during the Asian session on Thursday. The pair stays below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its December 12-23 fall amid overbought conditions of the 14-bar RSI.