NZD/USD Technical Analysis: On the front foot despite soft China data

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD remains inside the short-term rising channel even if China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI came in weaker than expected in December.
  • July month high acts as immediate upside barrier whereas 61.8% Fibonacci retracement adds to the support.

NZD/USD stays mostly firm around 0.6730 amid the initial trading session on Thursday. The pair recently ignored downbeat manufacturing data from China while keeping then near-term bullish technical formation.

China’s December month Caixin Manufacturing PMI came in at 51.5 from 51.7 expected and 51.8 prior. However, the private manufacturing gauge still stood beyond 50 level for the fifth time in a raw.

As a result, prices are likely to head towards July month high of 0.6792 and then to 0.6800 round-figure during further upside. Even so, the week’s high near 0.6756 and the channel’s upper-line at 0.6775 can offer nearby resistances to the pair.

On the flip side, sellers will look for entry below the one-month-old rising channel’s support, at 0.6670 now.

In doing so, their target will be 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of July-October fall, at 0.6566. Though, August month high near 0.6590 can be considered as an intermediate halt during the declines.

NZD/USD daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6731
Today Daily Change 6 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.09%
Today daily open 0.6725
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6621
Daily SMA50 0.649
Daily SMA100 0.6418
Daily SMA200 0.6522
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6741
Previous Daily Low 0.6719
Previous Weekly High 0.6712
Previous Weekly Low 0.6597
Previous Monthly High 0.6756
Previous Monthly Low 0.6424
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6727
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6733
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6716
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6706
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6694
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6738
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.675
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.676

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

