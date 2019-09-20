NZD/USD technical analysis: Nosedives to fresh multi-year lows, around mid-0.6200s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The pair remained under some heavy selling pressure within a short-term descending channel.
  • Oscillators are already flashing oversold conditions and warrant some near-term consolidation.

The NZD/USD pair remained under some heavy selling pressure for the third consecutive session on Friday - also marking its seventh of downfall in the previous eight - and tumbled to fresh multi-year lows in the last hour.
 
The pair has been drifting lower along a one-week-old descending trend-channel formation on hourly charts, clearly indicating a well-established near-term bearish trend amid a goodish intraday pickup in the USD demand.
 
Currently flirting with the lower end of the mentioned trend-channel, extremely oversold conditions on hourly charts might hold back investors from placing fresh bearish bets and warrant some near-term consolidation.
 
Hence, any subsequent fall seems more likely to find some support near August 2015 swing lows, around the 0.6220-15 region, below which the pair might turn vulnerable to head towards testing sub-0.6100 levels in the near-term.
 
On the flip side, any meaningful recovery attempt now seems to confront some fresh supply near the 0.6300 round-figure mark and should cap any further up-move near the trend-channel resistance, around the 0.6315 region.

NZD/USD 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.626
Today Daily Change -0.0041
Today Daily Change % -0.65
Today daily open 0.6301
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6365
Daily SMA50 0.6486
Daily SMA100 0.6539
Daily SMA200 0.666
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6334
Previous Daily Low 0.6298
Previous Weekly High 0.6452
Previous Weekly Low 0.6372
Previous Monthly High 0.659
Previous Monthly Low 0.6283
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6312
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.632
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6288
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6275
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6252
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6324
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6347
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.636

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD leaning lower as the USD gains ground

EUR/USD leaning lower as the USD gains ground

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.10, as the US dollar gradually advances. Two White House advisers expressed contradicting accounts of US-Sino trade talks, causing confusion. Germany refrained from adding fiscal stimulus.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD dives below 1.25 as EU pours cold water on Brexit hopes

GBP/USD dives below 1.25 as EU pours cold water on Brexit hopes

GBP/USD is falling 1.25, over 100 pips off from the two-month highs of 1.2582 as EU officials cast doubts about the seriousness of the new UK proposals on Brexit. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY Forecast: A breakout of 108.50 should put the 109.30 area on the radar

USD/JPY Forecast: A breakout of 108.50 should put the 109.30 area on the radar

The USD/JPY is seeing some corrective downside after recent tops and failure at the 108.50 region, which continues to cap occasional bullish attempts for the time being.

USD/JPY News

Gold climbs further beyond $1500 mark, lacks follow-through

Gold climbs further beyond $1500 mark, lacks follow-through

Gold edged higher for the second consecutive session on Friday, albeit remained well within a familiar trading range held over the past two weeks or so.

Gold News

Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Ethereum points to the Moon as Bitcoin takes a break

Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Ethereum points to the Moon as Bitcoin takes a break

ETH/USD exceeds $220 and is bidding to lead the market. Bitcoin sets a bear trap and recaptures $10,000. XRP stalls between technical levels and fails to consolidate $0.30.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures