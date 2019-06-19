NZD/USD technical analysis: Kiwi leaps above 0.6540 on dovish Fed

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The Fed leaves its overnight rate unchanged in the 2.25-2.5% range. 
  • The news was seen as bearish for the US Dollar across the board.

The message of the Fed was dovish with hints of cutting rates. The NZD/USD broke above the 0.6540 resistance as the market is trading above its main simple moving averages (SMAs). A daily close above 0.6540 can lead to a continuation up towards 0.6580 and 0.6610 resistances. Immediate support is at 0.6540 and 0.6520. 

NZD/USD 30-minute chart

Additional key levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6559
Today Daily Change 0.0030
Today Daily Change % 0.46
Today daily open 0.6529
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6559
Daily SMA50 0.6605
Daily SMA100 0.6715
Daily SMA200 0.671
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6538
Previous Daily Low 0.649
Previous Weekly High 0.6666
Previous Weekly Low 0.6487
Previous Monthly High 0.6684
Previous Monthly Low 0.6481
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.652
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6508
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.65
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6471
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6452
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6548
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6567
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6596

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD consolidates its post-Fed gains

EUR/USD consolidates its post-Fed gains

EUR/USD is trading above 1.1200 but off highs. The Fed has warned about uncertainties and has opened the door to rate cuts. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is waiting for incoming data ahead of the next decision.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.2650 after the Fed

GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.2650 after the Fed

GBP/USD has extended its gains after the Fed has opened the door to a rate cut. The USD is retreating. The Conservative Contest saw the elimination of Rory Stewart. Further votes are due on Thursday.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY drops to test 108.00 as Fed sends US Dollar to the downside

USD/JPY drops to test 108.00 as Fed sends US Dollar to the downside

The USD/JPY pair fell from 108.35 to 108.02, reaching the lowest level since June 7 after the FOMC meeting.

USD/JPY News

Gold rallies to test five year highs again on FOMC ready to act

Gold rallies to test five year highs again on FOMC ready to act

Gold continues to move higher along the 50-4HR MA and the testing five-year long resistance line, buoyed by prospects of an easing Federal Reserve with plenty of geopolitical risk left on the table, despite a recent acknowledgement from the markets that Trump and Xi will meet at the G20 later this month.

Gold News

Fed Quick Analysis: Buying opportunity on USD? Three reasons why the Fed was not dovish enough

Fed Quick Analysis: Buying opportunity on USD? Three reasons why the Fed was not dovish enough

The Federal Reserve has left the interest rates unchanged as broadly expected but has also made significant changes that open the door to a rate cut. But is it enough to satisfy markets?

FED news

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location