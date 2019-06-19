NZD/USD technical analysis: Kiwi leaps above 0.6540 on dovish Fed

The message of the Fed was dovish with hints of cutting rates . The NZD/USD broke above the 0.6540 resistance as the market is trading above its main simple moving averages (SMAs). A daily close above 0.6540 can lead to a continuation up towards 0.6580 and 0.6610 resistances. Immediate support is at 0.6540 and 0.6520.

