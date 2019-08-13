- The 4-day old descending trend-line questions the NZD/USD pair’s repeated bounces off 0.6440/39 horizontal support.
- 100-hour EMA can challenge upside break while 0.6378 seems near-term strong support.
NZD/USD keeps struggling between a 2-day old horizontal support and an immediate descending resistance-line while taking rounds to 0.6450 ahead of Tuesday’s European session.
Should prices manage to rise past-0.6455 resistance-line 100-hour exponential moving average (EMA) near 0.6475 can challenge additional upside, if not then 0.6500 can flash on the chart.
Meanwhile, a downside break of 0.6440/39 support could recall 0.6410 and 0.6378 on sellers’ radar.
In a case, the quote slips under 0.6378, the year 2016 low near 0.6348 can offer an intermediate halt to pair’s plunge towards sub-0.6300 support.
NZD/USD hourly chart
Trend: Bearish
-
- R3 0.6503
- R2 0.6489
- R1 0.6467
- PP 0.6453
-
- S1 0.6431
- S2 0.6417
- S3 0.6395
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
