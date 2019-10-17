NZD/USD technical analysis: Holds just below 200-hour SMA, 0.6300 pivotal point

By Haresh Menghani
  • Bulls failed to capitalize on the overnight late bounce from two-week lows.
  • Set-up warrants some cautions before placing any aggressive directional bets.

The NZD/USD pair failed to capitalize on the overnight late rebound from two-week lows and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the Asian session on Thursday.
 
The pair seemed struggling to extend the attempted recovery further beyond 200-hour SMA, around the 0.6300 handle, which should now act as a key pivotal point for intraday traders.
 
Meanwhile, oscillators on the 1-hourly chart have been gaining positive momentum and have also recovered from the bearish territory on the 4-hourly chart, suggesting some gains.
 
However, technical indicators on the daily chart have just started drifting into the negative territory and warrant some caution for bullish traders before placing any aggressive bets.
 
Having said that, the pair is likely to witness some intraday short-covering bounce on a sustained move beyond the 0.6300 handle and move back towards the 0.6330-35 supply zone.
 
On the flip side, immediate support is now pegged near the 0.6260 region, which if broken might turn the pair vulnerable to slide back towards multi-year lows – near the 0.6200 mark.

fxsoriginal

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6289
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 0.6291
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6293
Daily SMA50 0.6352
Daily SMA100 0.6488
Daily SMA200 0.6617
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6321
Previous Daily Low 0.624
Previous Weekly High 0.6355
Previous Weekly Low 0.6276
Previous Monthly High 0.6452
Previous Monthly Low 0.6249
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6271
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.629
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6247
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6203
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6166
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6328
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6365
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6408

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

