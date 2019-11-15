NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Buyers look for a break above multi-day long trendline

- NZD/USD bounces off 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of October month upside.
- A nine-day-old falling resistance line holds the key to 0.6425/30 resistance confluence.
- Multiple support lines to limit the pair’s declines ahead of 0.6300 round-figure.
Although 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of October month advances recently triggered the NZD/USD pair’s U-turn, buyers still doubt the recovery as the pair trades near 0.6390 amid Friday’s Asian session.
23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.6405 can offer an immediate resistance ahead of highlighting near-term descending trend line, at 0.6415 now, which holds the key to the further upside towards 0.6425/30 confluence including 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of July-October declines.
Also challenging the pair’s upside is the bearish signal from the 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) indicator.
If at all bulls manage to conquer 0.6430 on a daily closing basis, 0.6500 will return to the charts.
Alternatively, an ascending trend line from mid-October, around 0.6330 and a four-week-old support line, at 0.6308, could keep the pair’s declines under check.
In a case where prices dip below 0.6308, also conquer 0.6300 mark, sellers can take aim at 0.6240 and 0.6200 rest-points.
NZD/USD 4-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6385
|Today Daily Change
|15 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24%
|Today daily open
|0.637
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.638
|Daily SMA50
|0.6345
|Daily SMA100
|0.6444
|Daily SMA200
|0.6571
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.642
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6359
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6466
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6321
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6437
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6204
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6382
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6397
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6346
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6322
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6285
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6407
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6444
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6468
