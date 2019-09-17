NZD/USD technical analysis: At session lows, down for fifth straight day

NZD/USD is trading in the red for the fifth straight day.

The bearish lower highs setup favors a retest of recent lows below 0.63.

NZD/USD is currently trading at the session low of 0.6330, representing 0.19% losses on the day, having hit a high of 0.6390 earlier today.

The currency pair is reporting losses for the fifth straight day. A negative close would confirm the longest daily losing run since Aug. 5.

The daily chart shows the bounce from the Sept.3 low of 0.6269 ended up creating a bearish lower high above 0.6440. The lower high setup is also backed by the bearish crossover of the 5- and 10-day moving averages (MAs).

Further, the 14-day relative strength index is reporting bearish conditions with a below-50 print.

So, a further drop to levels below 0.63 could be in the offing.

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Pivot levels