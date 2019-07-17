NZD/USD technical analysis: 21/50 hourly EMAs challenge latest pullback

- 5-day long support-line triggered the NZD/USD pair’s pullback.
- Short-term exponential moving averages (EMAs) limit the upside.
- RSI on the recovery mode from oversold conditions.
Even after bouncing off 5-day old support-line, NZD/USD is yet to offer a successful rise past key immediate EMAs as it trades near 0.6710 during early Wednesday morning in Asia.
With the 14-bar relative strength index (RSI) rising from oversold conditions, odds are in favor of the pair’s extended recovery towards latest high surrounding 0.6740. However, sustained trading beyond 0.6709/11 resistance confluence is a must for buyers to follow.
During the pair’s further upside beyond 0.6740, mid-April tops near 0.6785 can become bulls’ favorite.
Alternatively, a downside break of 0.6700 support-line can fetch the quote to 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of last one-week up-moves, around 0.6653 and 0.6633 respectively.
In case sellers dominate after 0.6633, 0.6600 and previous week low near 0.6570 could lure them.
NZD/USD hourly chart
Trend: Bullish
-
- R3 0.6773
- R2 0.6756
- R1 0.6728
- PP 0.6711
-
- S1 0.6684
- S2 0.6667
- S3 0.6639
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Oversold RSI may again respect 4-week old support-line
Not only its U-turn from 1.1285/87 horizontal-line but a dip beneath 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of May-June increase also portrays the EUR/USD pair’s latest downpour.
GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.2400 after the slump to 27-month low
Having plummeted to a 27-month low, GBP/USD recovers to 1.2410 during early Wednesday. British inflation numbers, political plays should be followed by fresh impulse.
USD/JPY drops sharply to 108.10 as S&P futures turn negative
USD/JPY failed an uptick once again above 108.30 levels and fell sharply to daily lows near 108.10 region following fresh weakness in the US equity futures and negative Treasury yields.
Gold: Bulls are in the safe-zone, but are barely holding on
The 1400 psychological level is holding up which is just as well for the bulls, as a couple of dollars, a break of the 23.6% Fibo of the latest swing lows and highs could open up an onslaught to the downside.
Gold in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range ahead of US data/Powell
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European session on Tuesday.